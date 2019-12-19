Contact

Popular Donegal singer hopes to become next big country star on TG4

TG4's search for the next country big star returns in January

Sinéad Black

Letterkenny singer Sinéad Black is hoping to become the next winner of Glór Tíre.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal women has set her sights on becoming Ireland's next big country music star.

Wedding singer Sinéad Black, from Letterkenny, hopes to become the next winner of Glór Tíre, as the popular TG4 show returns next month.

Glór Tíre is back in the Quays for twelve weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors, Mike Denver, Trudi Lalor,  Patrick Feeney, John McNicholl, Ciarán Rosney and Jim Devine. Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide  who advise and and guide the contestants. The public decide who stays and who will go each week. 

Sinéad is mentored by Ciarán Rosney, and her musical influences include her father Alex Black, Philomena Begley, and Jimmy Buckley.  

Glór Tíre has featured singers such as Lisa McHugh, Nathan Carter and Chantelle Padden over the years.   

This years other singers are Aoife McDonagh, from Ballymoate, Co. Sligo who will be mentored by Patrick Feeney, Paschal McAnenly from Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone mentored by Jim Devine,  Alex Roe from Clara, Co. Offaly mentored by Trudi Lalor, Philip Magee from Larne, Co. Antrim mentored by John McNicholl and Lisa Callanan from Craughwell, Co. Galway mentored by Mike Denver.

Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore. 

Glór Tíre will be screened every Tuesday night at 9.30pm from January 7 on TG4. 

