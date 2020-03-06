Urban realm project to create Cultural District for Letterkenny

An architectural installation which will bring arts and culture onto the street is set to improve Letterkenny’s pedestrian connections in 2020.

The new ‘cultural district’ will open up previously underutilised land to connect High Road and Port Road as part of the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Reimagine… project to enhance the local built environment of six towns across Ireland, supported by Creative Ireland.

Led by Rathmullan-based Architects Pasparakis Friel, the IAF-commissioned Reimagine Letterkenny project will improve connections between The Donegal County Museum, An Grianan Theatre and The Regional Cultural Centre, with completion of phase one on schedule for May 2020.

The architectural studio is working closely with the local community and Donegal County Council to develop a concept which they hope ‘will act as a catalyst for the growth of culture and arts in the wider region’.

Ronan Friel of Pasparakis Friel said: “A key component of our proposal is the adoption of the gables of existing buildings as ‘canvasses’ which will guide you through the Letterkenny Cultural District whilst celebrating and showcasing works of art and culture.

"The new Cultural District destination holds immense potential for arts and culture in Letterkenny and the wider region. Our studio is excited about driving forward such an ambitious project.”

Commenting on the Donegal project, Nathalie Weadick, Director of the IAF, said: “We’re delighted to have architects Pasparakis Friel working with the local community in Letterkenny to develop an architectural solution which will better connect the town’s new Cultural District.

“This project will open up physical connections between Letterkenny’s cultural hubs. It’s an exciting opportunity for the local community to have their voices heard and to work with the architects to create an exciting new space in their town.”

The local community will have an opportunity to collaborate with the development team and share their views on the project at public consultation workshops to be held at The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on Wednesday, March 18 between 7.30pm and 9pm, and on Saturday, March 21 between 2pm and 4pm.

The ‘Reimagine…’ project is supported by the Creative Ireland Programme’s National Creativity Fund.

For more information on the LKCD project visit: www.lkcd.ie or follow ‘LKCD - Letterkenny Cultural District’ on Facebook.

For further information on Reimagine…, visit: https:// architecturefoundation.ie/ news/reimagine/.