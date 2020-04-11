HAIR COLUMN: I hardly know what day of the week it is . . .

Hello Donegal and beyond. I'm sure like the rest of you I hardly know what day of the week it is.

The novelty of making the scones has worn off.

I took my parents' exercise bike up to my house with great intensions, now it's winking at me everytime I pass it, another thing to make me feel like I'm not good enough.

I am going to bed around two, getting up around eleven. I'm only having wine on a Tuesday - haha.

I'm trying to go to the shop once a week, that's not working out too well.

My clothes definitely feel a bit tighter.

My husband got the basketball hoop fixed yesterday. On hearing a bouncing ball at the side of the house, I decided to investigate.

My son was there all happy shooting a few hoops.

My go, I spin the ball, it hits the hoop, goes straight towards the hedge and lands jammed on a branch which goes straight through the ball.

You could not make this up. They only found the basketball after a month looking. So they told me anyway.

I have a sister in New York, she is a private nurse so she is a nervous wreck.

My parents are in an apartment in the Canaries, they chose to be there but didn't realise that they would not even be allowed on their balcony.

On the bright side, I don't have the virus and it's a lovely day again. This virus did come at the right time of year, at least for those of us that can get out and about for our two kilometres. There are buds everywhere, the birds are singing.

My friend sent me a photo he took of a fox on the Halfpenny Bridge. I passed a hedgehog on our lane the other night.

I made the most wonderful Thai chicken burgers with my own homemade coleslaw. So easy and much nicer than the packet. Seriously, grate a carrot, chop cabbage and mix with mayo. Job done!

I am going to go up to my kitchen as soon as I finish writing this and do a few minutes on the bike. Drink my water and lemon, go to the sitting room/ yoga studio and do some contortionist moves.

Then I shall have a Turkish breakfast which will have a tomato and aubergine base with eggs dropped in.

I was thinking, today I am going to paint the wooden panels on the side of my bath, after which I might go and hoover my parents' house.

I have been meaning to do that. That should bring me up to this afternoon.

We will have to go for our family walk, where we all hold hands and discover nature, possibly a bit of foraging. That's the next thing I'm definitely getting into.

I won't have to cook this evening as I made a fabulous lamb and spinach curry, so I can relax after tea, binge on a couple of episodes of The Morning Show and enjoy a glass of wine. It is Tuesday after all.

Stay at home guys, it won't be for much longer, let's hope. Don't worry about the hair, as they say this too will pass.

Big hugs from Fionnuala.