Leading Donegal animal welfare charity launches neutering campaign for community cats

A major countywide neutering campaign for community cats has been launched by Animals In Need (AIN).

Plans are underway to have stray, feral and homeless cats caught, neutered and then returned into managed cat colonies.

A number of locations have already been identified for T/N/R (Trap/Neuter/Return) operations but the charity is appealing for further information on where this help is most needed.

If you are aware of a colony of cats in your community that would benefit from being included in the TNR operations, please contact the cat helpline.

Neutering feral cats will stop them from breeding, control their numbers, the cats will be healthier when they are not hormone driven and regular food will give them a quality of life they do not have at present.

If you would like to volunteer to become involved in this campaign, please get in touch with AIN.

Many of the animals rescued by AIN need treatment before they can be rehomed.

One of AIN’s current foster kittens has recently been diagnosed with Swimmer Syndrome, a congenital condition that can occur in young kittens, typically causing their back legs to splay laterally.

Kittens with this condition find it difficult or impossible to stand or walk.

The four-week-old kitten is therefore receiving intensive physio in an attempt to correct it.

This involves the kitten having his legs strapped to get his body into the proper position and teaching him to walk.

As he is so young, there is a good chance that the treatment will be effective and he will gain the use of his hind legs.

Kitten season is well underway, with a mother cat rescued along with her new-born kittens on Monday last and another mother and kittens due in this week.

A mother cat and her six kittens arrived from Inishowen during the week.

They had been living in a closed down, derelict hotel and this friendly stray cat had been doing a fantastic job of looking after her babies.

She is happily settled in safety at the cattery now, with warmth and plenty of good food to make her job a bit easier.

A number of adult cats have also been brought in by AIN this week, including four cats on Saturday, taken from a situation where the cat population was getting out of control.

Sadly, not all rescues have a happy outcome.

A very sick cat was brought in on Thursday last week.

He was in very bad condition, with an eye infection and ragged breathing, dirty and with worn down teeth.

This was an elderly cat of approximately 15 years old and unfortunately he tested positive for FIV (Feline ‘Aids’). The prognosis was bleak and so, following veterinary advice, the kindest thing to do was to end his suffering.

AIN were called on to help with a baby wild rabbit at the weekend. The rabbit had been attacked by a dog and tragically his injuries were too severe and he did not survive.

Currently, the rehoming of dogs is almost impossible.

Due to the current restrictions, home checks cannot be carried out and therefore only potential homes that have already been approved are able to adopt a dog from the charity.

The movement of dogs on to rehoming sanctuaries in the UK is at a standstill as the changes in the rules for transportation of the dogs post-Brexit have as yet to be clarified.

Meanwhile, an AIN volunteer continues to travel to the Letterkenny Pound every week to take out any dogs that have completed their mandatory five days in there, without being claimed, and fosterers are caring for all the rescued dogs behind the scenes.

Finally, AIN has signed up for the 5K May Challenge.

Supporters can get involved by participating in a 5K run/walk/roll/hop and donating €5 to charity and nominating five friends to take part.

Participants receive a goodie bag when they donate.

For details on how to sign up, please see AIN’s Facebook page for further information.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com