Donegal farmers urged to shop around for farm inputs

Donegal farmers are being encouraged by the IFA to push for the keenest prices when buying farm inputs this spring.

A recent survey of the cost of silage wrap and found that the average cost per roll was €63.

Indeed, Donegal came in almost bang on the average, at €63.04.

But the prices varies quite a bit from county to county, with Longford the highest where farmers are paying €70 per roll, while their counterparts in Cork has the lowest price at €59.

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Paul O’Brien said: “Commodity prices continue to come under pressure. Therefore, it’s important that all farmers ensure they get value when buying farm inputs.”

He added: “The results of this survey should be used by all farmers to negotiate competitive prices for their bale wrap this year. Keener pay-on-the-day terms should also be provided by suppliers”.

The price survey took place during the week beginning Mon, April 6th and all prices exclude VAT and the recycling levy.