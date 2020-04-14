Donegal farmers urged to shop around for farm inputs

Contact
Donegal farmers are being encouraged by the IFA to push for the keenest prices when buying farm inputs this spring.
A recent survey of the cost of silage wrap and found that the average cost per roll was €63.
Indeed, Donegal came in almost bang on the average, at €63.04.
But the prices varies quite a bit from county to county, with Longford the highest where farmers are paying €70 per roll, while their counterparts in Cork has the lowest price at €59.
IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Paul O’Brien said: “Commodity prices continue to come under pressure. Therefore, it’s important that all farmers ensure they get value when buying farm inputs.”
He added: “The results of this survey should be used by all farmers to negotiate competitive prices for their bale wrap this year. Keener pay-on-the-day terms should also be provided by suppliers”.
The price survey took place during the week beginning Mon, April 6th and all prices exclude VAT and the recycling levy.
