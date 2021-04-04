WATCH: Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration 2021 broadcast online

The annual Sinn Féin Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration was held on Easter Sunday as normal - but this year it was in a different format due to the on going Covid-19 pandemic and Level-5 restrictions.

Donegal Sinn Féin produced a special online commemoration this year which was broadcast at 5.00 pm on Sunday on its facebook page.

The video was introduced by Maria Doherty, chair of the Drumboe Commemoration Committee, with Pearse Doherty giving the oration,

You can see the video HERE