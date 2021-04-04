WATCH: Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration 2021 broadcast online

Contact
The annual Sinn Féin Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration was held on Easter Sunday as normal - but this year it was in a different format due to the on going Covid-19 pandemic and Level-5 restrictions.
Donegal Sinn Féin produced a special online commemoration this year which was broadcast at 5.00 pm on Sunday on its facebook page.
The video was introduced by Maria Doherty, chair of the Drumboe Commemoration Committee, with Pearse Doherty giving the oration,
You can see the video HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The electrification of rural Ireland was a massive undertaking , with Donegal piers playing an important role
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.