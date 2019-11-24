Naomh Columba win the second Annual Connie O Gara Memorial Tournament

The second Annual Connie O Gara Memorial Tournament saw a Naomh Columba Select defeat a Referees’ Select by 4-10 to 3-7 in an entertaining game in Glencolmcille.

And it was the Naomh Columba Select who gained the bragging rights as they dethroned the Cup holders.

In cold but sunny conditions Naomh Columba’s goal scorers were: Michael Cook Byrne, Andrew O Gara, Noel Hegarty, and Noel McGinley

In response the Referees’ Select three pointers came from Manus Boyle and two late on from Robbie O’Donnell.

Naomh Columba Select: Pauric 0 Donnell, Johnny Gallagher, Kevin Beag Cunningham, Dermort Doherty, Aidan Gillespie, Raymond Sweeney, Clement O Gara, Andrew O Gara, Gerard Cannon, Michael Cook Byrne, Noel McGinley Noel Hegarty, David Gillespie, John Kelly, Colin Mc Nelis. Subs: Ronan O Hare, Cian Gallagher and David Fuller.

Referees’ Select: Robbie O Donnell, Eoin Doherty, Kevin McGinley, Conal McBrearty, Terence Cunnea, Michael McShane, Paul Clifford, Mark Boyle, Connor McShane, Paul Hardy, Manus Boyle, Eugene McHale, Declan Callaghan, John McNulty, Connie Doherty. Subs: Ryan McNern, Rory Jones, Andrew Mullin, Tommy Dean, Jamie McNern, Seamus Ban Cunningham, Kenneth Byrne, Ross Brady, Damien Gillespie, Kevin Lyons.

Referee: Lee Jordan.

