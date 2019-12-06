Dates and venues confirmed for Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup campaign

Donegal will play their first match of the new season at home to Monaghan on Sunday, January 5.

The fixtures have been confirmed for the group stages of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The opening round of games are scheduled for Sunday, December 29. However, with each of the three groups made up of three teams, there will always be one county free for each round. Donegal are free in Group A on the opening weekend with Monaghan at home to Derry that day.

Donegal then play Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday, January 5 at 2pm.

Their second and final group game is away to Rory Gallagher's Derry at Celtic Park on Wednesday, January 8 at 8pm.

The semi-final will see winners of C v B and winners of A against best runner-up.

The date for the semi-finals is Sunday, January 12.

The final is set for Saturday, January 18.

The fixtures for the Group stages are as follows:

Round 1

Sunday, December 29, 2pm

Group A: Monaghan v Derry

Group B: Fermanagh v Down

Group C: Cavan v Armagh

Round 2

Sunday, January 5, 2pm

Group A: Donegal v Monaghan, MacCumhaill Park

Group B: Antrim v Fermanagh

Group C: Tyrone v Cavan

Round 3

Group A: Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park

Group B: Down v Antrim

Group C: Armagh v Tyrone