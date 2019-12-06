Dates and venues confirmed for Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup campaign

Contact
Donegal will play Monaghan in their opening Dr McKenna Cup tie on Sunday, January 5
Donegal will play their first match of the new season at home to Monaghan on Sunday, January 5.
The fixtures have been confirmed for the group stages of the Dr McKenna Cup.
The opening round of games are scheduled for Sunday, December 29. However, with each of the three groups made up of three teams, there will always be one county free for each round. Donegal are free in Group A on the opening weekend with Monaghan at home to Derry that day.
Donegal then play Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday, January 5 at 2pm.
Their second and final group game is away to Rory Gallagher's Derry at Celtic Park on Wednesday, January 8 at 8pm.
The semi-final will see winners of C v B and winners of A against best runner-up.
The date for the semi-finals is Sunday, January 12.
The final is set for Saturday, January 18.
The fixtures for the Group stages are as follows:
Round 1
Sunday, December 29, 2pm
Group A: Monaghan v Derry
Group B: Fermanagh v Down
Group C: Cavan v Armagh
Round 2
Sunday, January 5, 2pm
Group A: Donegal v Monaghan, MacCumhaill Park
Group B: Antrim v Fermanagh
Group C: Tyrone v Cavan
Round 3
Group A: Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park
Group B: Down v Antrim
Group C: Armagh v Tyrone
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.