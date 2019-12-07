New manager in place at division four side Urris

Contact
David Hession is a popular coach at the club
Urris have appointed club man David Hession as the new manager of the senior men's team.
The decision was ratified at the Inishowen club's AGM on Friday evening.
Hession takes over the reins from Sean Paul Doherty, who narrowly missed out on taking the side up to division three during two seasons in charge.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.