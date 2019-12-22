GAA's tech move - Donegal players could be in one of Europe's most technologically advanced ‘Smart Stadiums'

Donegal players lucky enough to grace the hallowed turf of Croke Park could soon be playing in one of the most technologically advanced ‘Smart Stadiums’ in Europe.

Leading ICT company, Huawei, has entered into a new three-year innovation partnership with the GAA to enhance the technology infrastructure at Croke Park.

Huawei will work with the GAA to help develop Croke Park into one of the most technologically advanced ‘Smart Stadiums’ in Europe.

Working in collaboration with Croke Park, Huawei will provide the technical expertise and industry know-how to develop capability in terms of real-time data usage, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, to enhance the experience of fans and patrons of the stadium.

Peter McKenna Commercial Director of the GAA added: “Technology plays an increasingly important role in society, facilities management and of course sport, so we are pleased to partner Huawei to support the development of the Croke Park experience for all its various activities. The national stadium for Gaelic Games and a prime visitor attraction, Croke Park prides itself on being one of the leading stadiums in Europe and this partnership will enhance our visitor experience.”

Jijay Shen, CEO of Huawei Ireland, said: “Our innovation partnership with the GAA offers the potential to make Croke Park, the home of Gaelic Games, the most technologically advanced stadium in Europe. We are delighted to begin this partnership with the GAA and look forward to the Croke Park development over the coming years.”

Croke Park is one of the largest stadiums in Europe with a capacity of 82,300 and can accommodate all types of events, from field sports to concerts, as well as corporate and cultural events.