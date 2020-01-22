Contact

GAA: Two Donegal clubs on board for the 2020 Gaelic4Girls Programme

Coaching sessions and fun blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Thirty clubs, including two from Donegal, are set to benefit from the 2020 Gaelic4Girls Programme.

Naomh Ultan and Naomh Muire are on board in what is the 12th year of the initiative, which has proven hugely-successful since its inception in 2008.

G4G is a 10-week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.

Vincent Whelan, LGFA National Development Officer with remit for Growth and Participation, commented: “Clubs will undertake an eight-week programme engaging with the local community, local schools and LSPs (Local Sports Partnerships) to reach out to the wider community and throw open their club gates to new members at certain age groups.

“In addition this year, coaches will get the opportunity to avail of two coach education days to support them as they continue their journey through the programme.

“As with every year, the famous Gaelic4Girls jersey will be sporting new colours and the participants will be off to a colourful start to their Ladies Gaelic Football lives.

He added: “Fun Cluster blitzes, where the new players will get to execute their newly-acquired skills, will close the programme out and help to reinvigorate, grow and sustain the clubs well into the future.”

