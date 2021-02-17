GAA: Revealed - odds on Donegal winning the All-Ireland SFC in 2021

Contact
The Sam Maguire Cup
Declan Bonner's Donegal are priced at 14-1 to win the All-Ireland in 2021.
BoyleSports released their latest odds for this year's championship yesterday with favourites Dublin priced at 4-6. Kerry are considered best placed to challenge the Dubs this year and are 10-3 to win Sam.
Mayo and Galway are both priced at 12-1 with Donegal and Tyrone next at 14-1.
The BoyleSports prices were released as it emerged the Old Moore’s Almanac 2021 is forecasting that Mayo will finally break their All-Ireland SFC curse and get their hands on Sam Maguire this year.
The chances of the Dubs extending their winning run to ten-in-a-row has also shortened into 11/2 from 8/1.
All-Ireland SFC 2021
4/6 Dublin
10/3 Kerry
12/1 Mayo
12/1 Galway
14/1 Tyrone
14/1 Donegal
50/1 bar
How Many Will Dublin Win?
4/6 7 in a row
11/8 8 in a row
11/4 9 in a row
11/2 10 in a row
10/1 11 in a row
14/1 12 in a row
Will Dublin SFC Be Split Before 2030?
1/7 No
4/1 Yes
