GAA: Revealed - odds on Donegal winning the All-Ireland SFC in 2021

Dubs remain odds on for yet another triumph

The Sam Maguire Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Declan Bonner's Donegal are priced at 14-1 to win the All-Ireland in 2021.

BoyleSports released their latest odds for this year's championship yesterday with favourites Dublin priced at 4-6. Kerry are considered best placed to challenge the Dubs this year and are 10-3 to win Sam.

Mayo and Galway are both priced at 12-1 with Donegal and Tyrone next at 14-1.

The BoyleSports prices were released as it emerged the Old Moore’s Almanac 2021 is forecasting that Mayo will finally break their All-Ireland SFC curse and get their hands on Sam Maguire this year.

The chances of the Dubs extending their winning run to ten-in-a-row has also shortened into 11/2 from 8/1.

All-Ireland SFC 2021

4/6     Dublin

10/3   Kerry

12/1   Mayo

12/1   Galway

14/1   Tyrone

14/1   Donegal

50/1 bar

How Many Will Dublin Win?

4/6     7 in a row

11/8   8 in a row

11/4   9 in a row

11/2   10 in a row

10/1   11 in a row

14/1   12 in a row

Will Dublin SFC Be Split Before 2030?

1/7     No                         

4/1     Yes

