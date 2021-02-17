GAA: Revealed - odds on Donegal winning the All-Ireland SFC in 2021

Declan Bonner's Donegal are priced at 14-1 to win the All-Ireland in 2021.

BoyleSports released their latest odds for this year's championship yesterday with favourites Dublin priced at 4-6. Kerry are considered best placed to challenge the Dubs this year and are 10-3 to win Sam.

Mayo and Galway are both priced at 12-1 with Donegal and Tyrone next at 14-1.

The BoyleSports prices were released as it emerged the Old Moore’s Almanac 2021 is forecasting that Mayo will finally break their All-Ireland SFC curse and get their hands on Sam Maguire this year.

The chances of the Dubs extending their winning run to ten-in-a-row has also shortened into 11/2 from 8/1.

All-Ireland SFC 2021

4/6 Dublin

10/3 Kerry

12/1 Mayo

12/1 Galway

14/1 Tyrone

14/1 Donegal

50/1 bar

How Many Will Dublin Win?

4/6 7 in a row

11/8 8 in a row

11/4 9 in a row

11/2 10 in a row

10/1 11 in a row

14/1 12 in a row

Will Dublin SFC Be Split Before 2030?

1/7 No

4/1 Yes