Letterkenny Gaels lose out against Omagh St Enda's in South Ulster Hurling League

Brian Diver Letterkenny Gaels

Brian Diver in action for Letterkenny Gaels at Omagh St Enda's. Pictures by Ray Winters

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Letterkenny Gaels senior hurlers travelled to Healy Park in Omagh to take on Omagh St Enda’s for the second game of the South Ulster League.

Omagh St Enda's 0-12 Letterkenny Gaels 0-5

Letterkenny Gaels played well in the first half  and the experience of a good tough game against Four Masters last week was evident in their play tonight. The Gaels went in at half time trailing by seven points.

The Gaels were first on the scoreboard minutes in to the second half with an on target point from Anthony O Baoghaill, they fought for every ball but Omagh St Enda’s slowly started to pull away with a series of unanswered points from the Gaels.  

The only goal scoring chance for the Gaels happened in the closing minutes of the game but the the Gaels failed to convert and the Tyrone men upped their ante and finished strong with a convincing win. Exceptional play tonight from Brian Diver, Diarmuid Cahill, Keelan Margey and Cathair Doherty. 

Letterkenny Gaels hurling

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie