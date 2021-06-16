Letterkenny Gaels lose out against Omagh St Enda's in South Ulster Hurling League

Letterkenny Gaels senior hurlers travelled to Healy Park in Omagh to take on Omagh St Enda’s for the second game of the South Ulster League.

Omagh St Enda's 0-12 Letterkenny Gaels 0-5

Letterkenny Gaels played well in the first half and the experience of a good tough game against Four Masters last week was evident in their play tonight. The Gaels went in at half time trailing by seven points.

The Gaels were first on the scoreboard minutes in to the second half with an on target point from Anthony O Baoghaill, they fought for every ball but Omagh St Enda’s slowly started to pull away with a series of unanswered points from the Gaels.

The only goal scoring chance for the Gaels happened in the closing minutes of the game but the the Gaels failed to convert and the Tyrone men upped their ante and finished strong with a convincing win. Exceptional play tonight from Brian Diver, Diarmuid Cahill, Keelan Margey and Cathair Doherty.