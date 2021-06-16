Four Masters come good against Erne Gaels

The Four Masters panel who defeated Erne Gaels at Tir Conaill Park. Pictures by Gerry Loughney
In hurling there is no substitute for class-those wristy flicks and feints that separate artists from artisans.
Four Masters 4-13 Erne Gaels 3-11
And Four Masters had a bit too much finesse and craft against a youthful Erne Gaels side who staged a spirited comeback in the third quarter in a hugely entertaining affair in Tir Conaill Park.
Two goals from Evan Towey and a third from the outstanding Colm Hunter pushed the physically stronger winners to a 3-5 to 0-5 half-time lead with the excellent Odhran Johnston replying for the losers.
It looked bleak for the Gaels when Kilkenny native Tom Caulfield made it 4-5 to 0-5 on the resumption.
But, inspired by dual star Michael Óg McGarrigle and two goals from Johnson-the Gaels cut the lead to three points by the 40th minute on a score of 4-5 to 2-9
But, old heads Hunter and Caulfield got the vital points to maintain the home side’s unbeaten record.
Four Masters: Shane Patton, Shaun Campbell, Shane McNulty, Dermot McGuckian, Dylan Thomas, Stephen Pearson, Eoin McCauley, Sean Mulhearn (0-2, 1f), Ciaran McGrory, Cahir McBrearty, Jason Duignan (0-1), Colm Hunter (1-7, 4f), Evan Towey (2-0), Thomas Caulfield (1-3), Darragh Martin. Subs: David Rogers, Ciaran Rogers, Ian Phillips (0-1), Victor Mitchel, Kieran Daly, Daniel Hayden.
