Four Masters come good against Erne Gaels

In hurling there is no substitute for class-those wristy flicks and feints that separate artists from artisans.

Four Masters 4-13 Erne Gaels 3-11

And Four Masters had a bit too much finesse and craft against a youthful Erne Gaels side who staged a spirited comeback in the third quarter in a hugely entertaining affair in Tir Conaill Park.

Two goals from Evan Towey and a third from the outstanding Colm Hunter pushed the physically stronger winners to a 3-5 to 0-5 half-time lead with the excellent Odhran Johnston replying for the losers.

It looked bleak for the Gaels when Kilkenny native Tom Caulfield made it 4-5 to 0-5 on the resumption.

But, inspired by dual star Michael Óg McGarrigle and two goals from Johnson-the Gaels cut the lead to three points by the 40th minute on a score of 4-5 to 2-9

But, old heads Hunter and Caulfield got the vital points to maintain the home side’s unbeaten record.

Four Masters: Shane Patton, Shaun Campbell, Shane McNulty, Dermot McGuckian, Dylan Thomas, Stephen Pearson, Eoin McCauley, Sean Mulhearn (0-2, 1f), Ciaran McGrory, Cahir McBrearty, Jason Duignan (0-1), Colm Hunter (1-7, 4f), Evan Towey (2-0), Thomas Caulfield (1-3), Darragh Martin. Subs: David Rogers, Ciaran Rogers, Ian Phillips (0-1), Victor Mitchel, Kieran Daly, Daniel Hayden.