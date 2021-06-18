County chairman Mick McGrath on Mica: 'We can't come out publicly on an issue where there is political involvement'

The Donegal county board insist that due to political involvement they cannot publicly support the 100% redress for the Mica scandal.

Chairman Mick McGrath explained the stance on a week where approximately 10,000 people attended the mass protest in Dublin on Tuesday to demand 100% redress for the Mica scandal. Players from the county, from both men’s and ladies, have come out to publicly back the redress.

"The issue was raised and talked about at a meeting of the 40 clubs in Donegal a few weeks ago where we said that, as a sporting organisation, we can't come out publicly on an issue where there is political involvement,” McGrath told Donegallive.

"But of course we would welcome politicians from across all parties working together and resolving this situation. There is total solidarity and support throughout Donegal regarding this issue.”

The impact the scandal has had on countless members of the GAA prompted Gerard Callaghan, chairperson of CLG Bord Inis Eoghain, to highlight the growing disaffection among the grassroots regarding the Donegal County Board's silence on the issue.

In a statement posted on his social media account ahead of the rally he said: "Inishowen GAA believe it is inappropriate to cite Rule 1.11 of the Official Guide rather than loudly and unequivocally support the hundreds of GAA families who are among thousands in our county affected by Mica."

Rule 1.11 relates to the stipulation that the GAA should be non-party political. There has been overwhelming support for the Mica Redress campaign in Donegal sporting circles, and certainly within the GAA, but the Donegal County Board has refrained from voicing official support, much to the frustration of many of its grassroots members.

"We all have skin in this game!,” Callaghan continued. “These are our families, parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, neighbours and above all staunch GAA people. They are trusted Executive members of clubs, managers, coaches, referees, players and parents of our youth and child members.

“Many have worked tirelessly for their clubs, helping develop and support them by fundraising, giving their time freely to nurture and progress our games.

"They have travelled to Ballybofey, Clones, Croke Park and other venues throughout the country, particularly during the past ten years to support their county, making sacrifices along the way at considerable expense to themselves.

“These GAA stalwarts have bought and sold hundreds of House Draw tickets and supported every Donegal GAA event throughout the years. This is not party politics, it is about standing together with the people who faithfully stood with us, the GAA, when we needed them.”