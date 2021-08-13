13/08/2021

McColgan hoping to play his way to Ulster win after All Ireland Fleadhfest success



Cormac McColgan

Catherine McGinty

Cormac McColgan enjoyed a unique double last weekend and is looking to add an Ulster U-17 title to this list this Friday.

Last Friday, the Naomh Padraig Muff clubman was a second half substitute as Donegal overcame Armagh 1-6 to 0-5 in the Ulster U-17 semi-final at Healy Park then on Saturday, the talented Inishowen musician became the All Ireland Fleadhfest 2021 piano accordion champion.

Cormac, a member of Inishowen's CCÉ Seamus Mac Giolla Bhríde, made the journey from his home in Muff to compete in Fleadhfest 2021 in Sligo on Saturday. He was eligible to enter Fleadhfest because he had competed in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda, a competition which he also won.

“It was a good feeling to win Fleadhfest but it wasn't as good as the previous times I won Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann,” he said this week. “There wasn't an audience for the competition or the same atmosphere. But, fair play to Comhaltas, Fleadhfest was the best they could do given the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

“Music has given me a lot of opportunities. I really enjoyed being part of CCÉ Baile na gCailleach's (Derry) virtual Spring Sessions workshops in March past. It was a bit different trying to teach to camera and pretending there were students present but it was a good learning curve,” added the Crana College Leaving Certificate student.

Turning to Friday's Ulster Minor Football Championship against Tyrone, Cormac said he and CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin team mate, Oisin McIntyre, were looking forward to it and “hoping to get the job done and get a win”.

