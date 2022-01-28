MCSHEA'S SAY: Mayo will provide considerable opposition for Donegal

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Jordan Flynn of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 1 match in 2020
When Donegal go to play Mayo in Sunday’s Allianz League outing in Sligo they will be aware that this is a very difficult assignment.
Donegal have been there or thereabouts in recent years and a few short years ago they were perceived as a coming force without ever looking as if they had the look of potential All Ireland champions.
On occasions in recent years Donegal have played some open, expansive football but when push came to shove they were unable to shake off typically stubborn opposition in the province such as Cavan and Tyrone.
Mayo’s disastrous final experience will have taught James Horan and his management team more about management and preparation than any victory could have done.
In last year’s final Mayo lacked mental toughness and had no enthusiasm to spare when Tyrone took the game by the scruff of the neck, and the criticism levelled at the Mayo players and management was very much over the top and unjustified.
However a nine-point deficit was just too much to claw back and the first half was and is a real cause for concern. When Donegal and Mayo meet there is always more value placed on pure football than any aggressive posturing, but this is a very big year for both managers Horan and Bonner.
Mayo supporters' loyalty must be close to cracking after the incredible number of close calls over the last 10 or 15 years.
Indeed there is a degree of similarity between both counties - the two teams are blessed with the two greatest and most loyal set of supporters in the country and both teams have an ability to flatter to deceive when it matters most.
A real positive for Donegal on Saturday was the excellence of Michael Murphy when he was introduced at half-time Michael kicked six points and when correctly placed at full-forward his genius dragged Donegal to the cusp of a very unlikely victory.
In looking at Donegal in recent weeks the common denominator in all their games was the inordinately high number of turnovers that they coughed up.
