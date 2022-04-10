Downings defeat St Mary’s for first win of the season

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times email news@donegallive.ie
The locals took a firm grip on the tie for the remainder of the half led by a point 1-3 to 0-5 at half-time. Paddy McElwee kept the scoreboard ticking over on the resumption for the winners thanks to good work out the field Oisin Boyce, Jamie Lee McBride and Ben McNutt.
St Mary’s created a number of good scoring chances but their finish let them down and they only added one point in the second half.
Downings scorers: Paul McGroddy 1-0; Paddy McElwee 0-3; Padraig MacGinty, Keelan McGroddy, Conor Boyce, Eric Roberts; Ronan Gallagher and Lorcan Connor 0-1, 1f.
St Mary’s scorers: Patrick Dolan and Ciaran Dolan 0-2;, Anthony Browne and Jason McDaid 0-1
Downings: Aaron Mc Clafferty; Max Davis, Ben Mc Nutt, Tiernan McBride; Kevin Doherty, Padraig MacGinty, James Lee McBride; Oisin Boyce, Ronan Gallagher; Paddy Mc Elwee, Martin Mc Bride, Keelan Mc Groddy; Paul Mc Groddy, Lorcan Connor, Eric Roberts. Subs: Conor Boyce, Johnny Mc Groddy, Oisin Mc Bride, Ultan Mc Groddy
St Mary’s: Mark Gordan; Bryan McNamee, Conal McDermott, Liam Prunty; Matthew Coyle, Peter Blake, Michael Patton; John Moore, John Doherty; Pauric Gordan, Patrick Dolan,Brendan Bonner; Ciaran Dolan, Niall Sweeney, Anthony Browne.
Subs: Jason McDaid, Cormac Mulrain, Conor Bonner, Cathal Browne.
