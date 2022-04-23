Bundoran see off Glenswilly by the minimum in Division 1 in exciting contest

Bundoran secured their second win of the league campaign with a deserved win over Glenswilly in Gaelic Park.

Realt na Mara 1-16

Glenswilly 3-8

The visitors, who scored goals from Shaun Wogan, Shane McDevitt and Jack Gallagher, were competitive until the very end and only a point separated sides as the game entered injury time but it was the home side who would hold on to claim victory, with a first half goal from Ciaran McCaughey and six Gary Clency frees proving vital in the end.

Kyle McNulty got Bundoran’s first point but it was soon cancelled out by Shane McDaid. A fine effort from Cian McEniff was quickly replied to by Keelan Carberry on 10 minutes to make it 0-2 apiece.

The first goal of the game came after 16 when a fantastic long ball from Caolan Kelly found Wogan in behind the Bundoran rearguard and he blasted to the net. The visitors’ joy was short-lived though as almost immediately Darragh Hoey's pass found towering full forward Ciaran McCaughey who scrambled the ball to the net.



A brilliant run from corner-back Mark McAteer saw his effort sail over the bar but once again the Seasiders levelled matters, now at 1-3 apiece, with half back Niall Carr finding the range.

Then on 21 minutes the very lively corner-forward McDevitt edged Glenswilly back in front only for Gary Clancy to square matters again from a free. The same two players exchanged points before the home team finished the half strongly with scores from McEniff and Brian McHenry to leave the halftime score 1-7 to 1-5 for the hosts.

A foul on McCaughey gave Clancy an easy free after only 40 seconds of the second half. An excellent run and finish from midfielder Matthew Duffy put four between the sides, 1-9 to 1-5.

Glenswilly registered their first score of the new half when Cormac Callaghan fed Sean Collum to split the posts.It was all level by the 37th minute when a hopefully ball dropped short of the Bundoran goals only for McDevitt to react quickest and blast past a forest of defenders on the line.

Another McDevitt free edged the men in green and gold in front once again, 2-7 to 1-9. But five unanswered points - three from Clancy frees and one each from Jakub Machunik and Timmy Govorov - in a 10 minute spell stretched the Bundoran lead out to four points with 54 minutes on the clock.

McDevitt, who would finish with a 1-4 total, hit his final score of the game before Hoey finished excellently after a well worked Bundoran move.

Then with two mins of normal time remaining Bundoran decided to play a bit of keep-ball trying to run down the clock but disaster struck as county U-20 star Gallagher dispossessed Bundoran goalkeeper Conor Carty and finished calmly to the net to leave the bare minimum between the sides.

As the locals' nerves jangled Matthew Duffy, who was outstanding for the home side in the second half, found his midfield partner McEniff who sensibly fisted over the crossbar. The visitors did have one last attack but it ended in vain as the home team gave boss Peter Mac Intyre the perfect birthday present as they ran out winners.

Bundoran scorers: Gary Clancy 0-6, 6f; Ciaran McCaughey1-0; Cian McEniff 0-3; Kyle McNulty, Niall Carr, Brian McHenry, Matthew Duffy, Darragh Hoey, Jakub Machunik and Timmy Govorov 0-1 each.

Glenswilly scorers: Shane McDevitt 1-4, 1f; Shaun Wogan and Jack Gallagher 1-0 each; Shane McDaid, Keelan Carberry, Mark McAteer and Sean Collum 0-1 each.

Realt na Mara: Conor Carty; Brian McHenry, Johnny Boyle, Adam Gallagher; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Niall Carr; Cian McEniff, Matthew Duffy; Kyle McNulty, Darragh Hoey, Jakub Machunik; Ciaran Doherty Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy. Subs Adam McGlone for Doherty (half-time), Shane Moohan for McNulty (48), Conor Jack McManus for McHenry (56).

Glenswilly: Philip O Donnell; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Ryan Diver; Cormac Callaghan, Caolan Kelly, Sean Collum; Leigh Crerand, Caoimhin Marley; Shaun Wogan, Oisin Crawford, Keelan Carberry; Gary Kelly, Shane McDevitt, Jack Gallagher. Subs: Ruairí Crawford for Crerand (52) Darren McGinley for Wogan (54).

Referee: Connie Doherty Naomh Conaill.