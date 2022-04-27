'The process is broken' - Donegal GAA will be supporting rule review

The suspensions and appeals come from the meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Letterkenny and, inset, Mick McGrath
After the controversy of suspensions being overturned in the lead-up to Sunday's Donegal v Armagh Ulster championship quarter-final, there has been a widespread call for a review of the GAA rules and their disciplinary system.
Proposed suspensions which arose from a melee at the end of the league encounter between the teams in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, at the end of March, were appealed by Armagh players while Donegal players accepted their punishment.
As it turned out, it didn't affect Donegal as they proved too strong for the Armagh challenge by 1-16 to 0-12 with three of the four Armagh players involved playing a part in the game.
