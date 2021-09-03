Another gold medal for Dunlevy at Paralympics in Japan

Celebration time for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal
Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won their second gold medal of the Paralympic Games.
They claimed victory in the B road race in Tokyo in a time of 2 hours 35 point 5-3 seconds.
Dunlevy was born in England but her father John is from Mountcharles.
With two golds and a silver for the entire Games, Dunlevy and McCrystal have surpassed their performance in Rio.
It's Team Ireland's seventh medal of the Games.
