Time to tee off- plans for major new driving range in Donegal

Plans are in the pipeline for a major new driving range in Donegal.
Donegal Co. Council has received a planning application for the construction of a new golf driving range - with 20 driving bays, a retail area, indoor practice area, parking and other facilities.
The site of the proposed development is at the Glebe, Letterkenny.
The application is David Moore.
A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due on December 15, 2021.
