Donegal to host Irish Heart Foundation Heartsaver courses

Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) will host three Irish Heart Foundation Heartsaver courses at three different venues in Donegal at the end of October.

The three-hour course will be delivered by Donegal Safety Training Solutions in Bundoran, Buncrana and Letterkenny, and the following areas will be covered - calling the emergency services, how and when?; CPR, defibrillation, heart attack and stroke, administration of Aspirin, and choking.​

Participants will receive a digital certificate from the Irish Heart Foundation which will be valid for two years. Participants must be aged 16 and over and parental consent is required for those aged under-18.

Maggie Farrelly is Education & Training Coordinator with DSP and is leading up the latest DSP initiative.

"After holding a successful online CPR and defib information session back in July, we decided to roll out three Irish Heart Foundation Heartsaver courses in Donegal. The courses are aimed at those involved in sports clubs, who volunteer at events and community workers in a sporting and non-sporting context," she commented.

"Participants will be asked to fill out an expression of interest and places will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Twelve places are available on each course. Once the closing date has passed, places will be offered and participants will then register on Eventbrite. If numbers are high we will look to run a second course in that area," the coordinator added.

The three-hour Irish Heart Foundation Heartsaver courses have been scheduled for Bundoran Community Centre on Tuesday, October 26th, Buncrana Youth Centre Wednesday, October 27th, and The Vestry, St Conal's Church in Letterkenny on Thursday, October 28th. Each session will run from 7 pm to 10 pm.

For more information, contact Maggie Farrelly on 086 6069377, or email maggie@activedonegal.com

The cost per participant is €30 plus the booking fee.

To complete the expression of interest form, follow this link



