Search

18/10/2021

Ed McGroarty shatters Irish 24-Hour record at Belfast International

Ed McGroarty shatters Irish 24-Hour record at Belfast International

Ed McGroarty set a new Irish 24-Hour record

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ed McGroarty smashed a 12-year-old Irish record when winning the Belfast 24-Hour International at Victoria Park at the weekend.

The Lifford-AC man, the form competitor in Irish ultra running, became the Irish 24-hour champion when he clocked up 256.57 kilometres.

The Raphoe resident is the new record holder, beating Tom Maguire’s long-standing outside record of 248.392km, which was set in 2009.

Aidan Hogan from Rising Sun AC managed 243.36km to finish second with Navan AC’s Keith Russell in third after completing 232.67km.

An employee at Buncrana Community Hospital, Ed previously set a new Irish record at a 24 hour endurance race in Finland, the Espoo 24 Hour, when he completed 249.761km in February 2020.

Last October, he was the last Irish man standing at the Backyard Ultra World Championships, going 42 loops for a staggering 32 hours, 22 minutes and 26 seconds.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media