Ed McGroarty shatters Irish 24-Hour record at Belfast International

Ed McGroarty set a new Irish 24-Hour record
Ed McGroarty smashed a 12-year-old Irish record when winning the Belfast 24-Hour International at Victoria Park at the weekend.
The Lifford-AC man, the form competitor in Irish ultra running, became the Irish 24-hour champion when he clocked up 256.57 kilometres.
The Raphoe resident is the new record holder, beating Tom Maguire’s long-standing outside record of 248.392km, which was set in 2009.
Aidan Hogan from Rising Sun AC managed 243.36km to finish second with Navan AC’s Keith Russell in third after completing 232.67km.
An employee at Buncrana Community Hospital, Ed previously set a new Irish record at a 24 hour endurance race in Finland, the Espoo 24 Hour, when he completed 249.761km in February 2020.
Last October, he was the last Irish man standing at the Backyard Ultra World Championships, going 42 loops for a staggering 32 hours, 22 minutes and 26 seconds.
Inishowen gardái are investigating after reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.