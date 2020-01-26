Full results from today's popular Raphoe 5k, the second race in the Lifford-Srabane 5k Spring Series

John Paul Williamnson of City of Derry Spartans won the Raphoe 5k today, which was the second race in the Lifford-Strabane AC 5k Spring Series. He clocked a fine time of 15.28 on a course that was tougher than the opener in Carrigans a fortnight ago.

Claire McGuigan of Lifford Stabane AC, who is in superb form at the moment, won the women's race in 18.17.

More than 200 people took part in what was a well organised event that took in two loops of the Raphoe Mart course with the start on the Convoy road and the finish in the Diamond in Raphoe.

The final race in the popular series is in Lifford in a fortnight's time.

Meanwhile, the organisers would like to thank Deele College for the use of their hall, to the race committee, the stewards and everyone who brought sandwiches, buns, spot prizes and served teas.

While there was downpour before the start, conditions were good during the race.

Full Results

Place Name Team Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

1 John Paul Williamson City of Derry Spartans 452 15:28 15:28 M

2 Gerard Gallagher Finn Valley AC 436 15:39 15:40 M

3 Charlie O'Donnell Rosses AC 439 16:18 16:18 M

4 John McCallion Letterkenny AC 446 17:06 17:07 M

5 Declan McCartney 375 17:50 17:50 M

6 Mark Ward Rosses AC 438 17:55 17:56 M

7 Manus McHugh Rosses AC 475 17:57 17:57 M

8 Kieran Crawford Letterkenny AC 447 17:59 18:01 M

9 Claire McGuigan Lifford Strabane AC 394 18:17 18:17 F

10 Paul McKelvey Rosses AC 473 18:19 18:20 M

11 Wilson Craig Lifford Strabane AC 466 18:25 18:27 M

12 Angeline McShane City of Derry Spartans 476 18:28 18:28 F

13 Enda Doherty Finn Valley AC 462 18:28 18:28 M

14 Ben Mellon Derry Track Club 404 18:36 18:36 M

15 Conor McLaughlin Lifford Strabane AC 450 18:39 18:40 M

16 Cormac Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 324 19:02 19:03 M

17 Darren Toland Finn Valley AC 429 19:08 19:11 M

18 Declan Gallagher Rosses AC 474 19:19 19:20 M

19 David McNulty Finn Valley AC 434 19:30 19:31 M

20 Richard Burke Foyle Valley AC 458 19:32 19:32 M

21 George Grier 24/7 Triathlon 445 19:29 19:33 M

22 Harry Boyce Milford AC 444 19:33 19:33 M

23 Elaine Connor Lifford Strabane AC 330 19:32 19:34 F

24 Karol Doherty 340 19:42 19:42 M

25 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 347 19:52 19:54 M

26 Eugene Walsh Melvin WJR 448 19:54 19:57 M

27 Ciaran Sharkey 453 20:17 20:20 M

28 Bobby Collins Run For Enda 487 20:18 20:21 M

29 Mel McKinney Milford 395 20:20 20:23 M

30 Eamon Connolly Aghyaran 329 20:24 20:26 M

31 Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC 472 20:26 20:28 F

32 Barry Gallagher Finn Valley AC 437 20:27 20:28 M

33 Michael Collins Inishowen AC 328 20:27 20:32 M

34 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 364 20:33 20:36 M

35 Adrian Moore Melvin WJR 406 20:39 20:39 M

36 Shane McGale 387 20:36 20:39 M

37 Mark McClintock Foyle Valley AC 376 20:39 20:40 M

38 Amy McDaid City of Derry Spartans 382 20:39 20:41 F

39 Gary McCrossan City of Derry Spartans 381 20:46 20:46 M

40 David Mellon Derry Track Club 405 20:48 20:48 M

41 Owen J Coyle Rosses AC 332 21:09 21:12 M

42 Patrick McDonagh Sligo AC 496 21:18 21:18 M

43 John Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 493 21:13 21:20 M

44 John McGinty 736 21:24 21:26 M

45 Damien McGinley Melvin WJR 390 21:27 21:31 M

46 Alan Rodgers Dungloe GAA 492 21:40 21:44 M

47 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 366 21:41 21:47 M

48 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 326 21:42 21:47 M

49 Aidan McFadden 24/7 Triathlon 386 21:58 21:58 M

50 Gerard McConnell 378 21:57 21:59 M

51 Joshua Stuart Lifford Strabane AC 427 21:58 22:00 M

52 Hugo Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 339 21:55 22:01 M

53 Conor Allen 470 21:52 22:01 M

54 Orlaith McCrory Lifford Strabane AC 379 22:04 22:04 F

55 Ed Harte Melvin WJR 358 22:06 22:06 M

56 Dympna Houston Lifford Strabane AC 361 22:02 22:06 F

57 Gerard Crawford 489 22:09 22:09 M

58 Ton Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 313 22:11 22:13 M

59 Dermot McCrossan 380 22:20 22:23 M

60 Dean O'Sullivan 415 22:25 22:25 M

61 Chris Ashmore Run For Fun 311 22:20 22:29 M

62 Liam Gordon Swanlings 711 22:36 22:36 M

63 Brian Harvey Finn Valley Fit for Life 485 22:34 22:39 M

64 Brian McBride Letterkenny AC 373 22:40 22:40 M

65 Jaime McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 480 22:40 22:41 F

66 Emmett McCarron 732 22:34 22:43 M

67 Dominic Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 325 22:39 22:44 M

68 Gerard Campbell 731 22:40 22:45 M

69 Michael McLaughlin Foyle Valley AC 396 22:48 22:48 M

70 Neil Toye DQ Fitness 435 22:40 22:50 M

71 Lynne O'Neill Finn Valley AC 414 22:46 22:50 F

72 Liam Doherty 720 22:44 22:52 M

73 Demelza Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 321 22:50 22:56 F

74 Sinead McDaid Aghyaran Athletics 491 22:51 22:56 F

75 Margaret Shiels Letterkenny AC 494 23:07 23:07 F

76 John Griffin Finn Valley Fit for Life 357 23:03 23:08 M

77 Carmel Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 363 23:08 23:13 F

78 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 481 23:11 23:16 F

79 Eugene McCollum Melvin WJR 484 23:11 23:18 M

80 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 471 23:17 23:23 F

81 Trish McClintock Foyle Valley AC 377 23:21 23:24 F

82 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 343 23:22 23:28 M

83 Andrea Porter Lifford Strabane AC 418 23:29 23:33 F

84 Stephen Henderson 729 23:35 23:35 M

85 Taylor Neilands Lifford Strabane AC 409 23:28 23:35 M

86 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 333 23:31 23:36 F

87 Declan Duffy Melvin WJR 346 23:33 23:41 M

88 Hughie McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 372 23:47 23:47 M

89 Tomas Lyng Convoy AC 710 23:47 23:50 M

90 Terence Quinn Raphoe Road Runners 714 23:50 23:56 M

91 Graham Neilands Lifford Strabane AC 469 23:54 23:59 M

92 Dee Griffin Convoy AC 356 23:49 24:01 F

93 John Friel The Village Road Runners 350 24:01 24:01 M

94 Eamon Coyle Melvin WJR 477 23:53 24:03 M

95 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 442 24:05 24:08 M

96 Jessica Roberts Melvin WJR 422 24:01 24:12 F

97 Mal Houston Melvin WJR 362 24:03 24:14 M

98 Paul Woods 433 24:12 24:25 M

99 Johnny McGillion 389 24:19 24:27 M

100 Vera Haughey Tir Chonaill AC 719 24:26 24:29 F

101 Georgina Reid Run For Fun 421 24:27 24:35 F

102 Chris McCay Melvin WJR 478 24:39 24:50 M

103 Dean Spencer Run For Fun 426 24:50 24:50 M

104 Liam Marley Milford AC 495 25:01 25:01 M

105 PJ Sweeney Finn Valley AC 708 25:00 25:04 M

106 Carmel Doherty Convoy AC 338 25:01 25:06 F

107 John Muldoon Everyone's a Winner 407 24:54 25:08 M

108 Emmet Gillespie Lifford Strabane AC 354 25:02 25:09 M

109 Rachel Bell Raphoe Road Runners 456 25:11 25:15 F

110 Caroline Friel The Village Road Runners 349 25:10 25:18 F

111 Sean Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 403 25:12 25:19 M

112 Sam Faulkner Run For Fun 486 25:12 25:21 M

113 Mark McGinley Foyle Valley AC 391 25:11 25:22 M

114 Fred Stewart 443 25:25 25:25 M

115 Annmarie Roche 440 25:14 25:26 F

116 Michael Jordan Convoy AC 726 25:21 25:27 M

117 Eugene McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 457 25:23 25:29 M

118 Lee Woods Lifford Strabane AC 498 25:21 25:29 M

119 John Ward Tir Chonaill AC 432 25:23 25:30 M

120 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun 337 25:27 25:36 F

121 Liz Gallagher The Village Road Runners 352 25:28 25:36 F

122 Steven Sheridan Shape Up Fitness 424 25:26 25:38 M

123 James O'Neill Clann na nGael WJR 413 25:37 25:41 M

124 Martina McDaid 24/7 Triathlon 479 25:37 25:43 F

125 Caroline Ward Tir Chonaill AC 430 25:37 25:43 F

126 Johnny Gallagher Convoy AC 467 25:40 25:44 M

127 John Craig Lifford Strabane AC 464 25:39 25:49 M

128 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 369 25:40 25:49 M

129 Linda Macbeth Raphoe Road Runners 727 25:44 25:51 F

130 Shaun O'Donnell 410 25:59 25:59 M

131 Shauna Kelly Raphoe Road Runners 709 25:56 26:03 F

132 Adam McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 370 26:15 26:15 M

133 Liam Wiseman Letterkenny Park Runners 706 26:14 26:18 M

134 Amanda McBrearty 371 26:10 26:21 F

135 Stephanie Rushe Finn Valley Fit for Life 423 26:13 26:22 F

136 Mary McGranaghan Raphoe Road Runners 392 26:20 26:24 F

137 Wendy McDonald 384 26:16 26:26 F

138 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 712 26:25 26:28 F

139 Noel McMonagle City of Derry Spartans 490 26:23 26:34 M

140 Michael Friel 497 26:41 26:41 M

141 Karole Harron Finn Valley Fit for Life 463 26:38 26:46 F

142 Emma Bates Convoy AC 316 26:40 26:47 F

143 James Gallagher Men On the Move 351 26:49 26:52 M

144 Paul McElwee Melvin WJR 451 26:46 26:54 M

145 Paul Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 334 26:42 26:54 M

146 Harley Patton 416 26:59 27:00 M

147 Breda O'Hagan Run For Fun 411 27:03 27:03 F

148 Lesley Ann Cech Raphoe Road Runners 717 27:11 27:17 F

149 Martina Kilpatrick Raphoe Road Runners 716 27:12 27:19 F

150 Laurence Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 342 27:08 27:20 M

151 Roisin Patton Lifford Glenelly Runners 417 27:22 27:28 F

152 Amy Doherty 460 27:37 27:37 F

153 Brendan McShane 715 27:30 27:37 M

154 Holly Barr Lifford Strabane AC 314 27:44 27:46 F

155 Simon Barr Lifford Strabane AC 315 27:44 27:46 M

156 Lorraine Moore McLaughlin Melvin WJR 441 27:37 27:49 F

157 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 319 27:41 27:52 M

158 Catherine Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 318 27:41 27:52 F

159 Kate Meehan Foyle Valley AC 397 27:42 27:54 F

160 Orla McElwee Melvin WJR 385 27:41 27:54 F

161 Duffy 707 27:43 27:55 M

162 Hugh Herrity Run For Fun 360 27:47 27:58 M

163 Declan Gill Foyle Valley AC 713 27:46 27:59 M

164 Katrina Doherty 341 27:46 27:59 F

165 Marjan Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 312 28:02 28:11 F

166 Keelin Begley Everyone's a Winner 317 28:04 28:18 F

167 Kim McKinney Raphoe Road Runners 482 28:18 28:25 F

168 Barry Jordan 735 28:22 28:27 M

169 Jolene Clift 459 28:27 28:39 F

170 Michelle Donaghy 344 28:40 28:47 F

171 Margaret Coyle Run For Fun 331 28:42 28:54 F

172 Diarmaid Doherty Letterkenny AC 721 28:48 28:58 M

173 Patsy Doherty Foyle Valley AC 499 29:05 29:16 M

174 Edel Neely Finn Valley Fit for Life 408 29:19 29:29 F

175 Denise Barr Melvin WJR 483 29:30 29:38 F

176 Rebecca Woods Lifford Strabane AC 455 29:39 29:39 F

177 Mary O'Hagan Melvin WJR 412 29:27 29:41 F

178 Louise Callaghan 322 30:01 30:07 F

179 Kevin Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 722 30:08 30:08 M

180 Cabrini Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 419 30:08 30:08 F

181 Linda McDaid 383 30:16 30:22 F

182 Olivia Lockhart Raphoe Road Runners 449 30:25 30:33 F

183 Orla Callaghan 323 30:27 30:37 F

184 Kevin McHugh AA 465 31:50 31:50 M

185 Edel Walker Run For Fun 454 32:09 32:22 F

186 Maureen McCaffrey 374 32:52 32:52 F

187 John Kerlin Run For Enda 468 32:48 32:52 M

188 Emma Dillon DQ Fitness 336 32:46 32:57 F

189 Rachel Scarpello DQ Fitness 488 32:46 32:57 F

190 Louise Masterson 734 33:02 33:02 F

191 Eimear Gallagher 725 33:25 33:40 F

192 Patrick Sweeney Lifford Strabane AC 428 33:39 33:48 M

193 Lucy Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 420 34:05 34:06 F

194 John Tinney 461 34:28 34:39 M

195 Roisin Masterson 733 35:31 35:45 F

196 Cathy Fleming 348 35:53 36:03 F

197 Eamon Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 723 36:14 36:15 M

198 Neil Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 402 36:17 36:25 M

199 Brendan Logue 368 36:40 36:52 M

200 Mary Meehan 398 40:47 40:58 F

201 Annmarie Strain Convoy AC 728 46:49 47:05 F

202 Breege Collins Inishowen AC 327 F

203 Marty Gallagher 353 M

204 Louise Kane 724 F

205 Alice Lynch Lifford Strabane AC 718 F

206 Gerry Ward 431 M