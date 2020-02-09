Lifford-Strabane AC 5k Spring Series - final race, see the full results

Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley won the third race in the Lifford-Strabane AC 5k Spring Series and in doing so took the overall honours.

In today's final run in Lifford, he won in 15.23 with Michael Black in second (16.01) and Shea Carlin in third (16.23).

Claire McGuigan took the honours in the female section.

The other races were in Carrigans and Raphoe.

The full results are listed below.

Place Name Team Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender

1 Gerard Gallagher Finn Valley AC 861 15:23 15:23 M

2 Michael Black 888 16:01 16:01 M

3 Shea Carlin Finn Valley AC 856 16:23 16:23 M

4 Gavin Crawford Letterkenny 24/7 891 16:45 16:45 M

5 Colin McNulty Finn Valley AC 880 17:02 17:02 M

6 Karol Doherty 761 17:51 17:51 M

7 Mark Ward Rosses AC 886 17:29 17:29 M

8 Declan McCartney 799 17:31 17:31 M

9 Shane Gallagher Finn Valley AC 867 17:32 17:32 M

10 Manus McHugh Rosses AC 873 17:33 17:33 M

11 Dean Toland Finn Valley AC 896 17:33 17:34 M

12 Claire McGuigan Lifford Strabane AC 818 17:41 17:41 F

13 Ben Mellon Derry Track Club 825 17:45 17:45 M

14 Enda Doherty Finn Valley AC 942 17:51 17:51 M

15 Peter McMenamin Finn Valley AC 858 17:56 17:56 M

16 Paul Coyle Omagh Tri Club 874 18:01 18:02 M

17 Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC 864 18:07 18:07 F

18 Wilson Craig Lifford Strabane AC 754 18:14 18:14 M

19 Luke Daly Letterkenny 24/7 889 18:16 18:17 M

20 Conor McLaughlin Lifford Strabane AC 875 18:22 18:22 M

21 Cormac Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 743 18:38 18:38 M

22 Declan Gallagher Rosses AC 869 18:43 18:45 M

23 David McNulty Finn Valley AC 893 18:55 18:55 M

24 Ryan Doherty 895 19:09 19:10 M

25 Elaine Connor Lifford Strabane AC 749 19:13 19:13 F

26 Gerry McMonagle 903 19:16 19:16 M

27 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 768 19:24 19:26 M

28 Mal Houston Melvin WJR 784 19:32 19:35 M

29 Michael Collins Inishowen AC 747 19:40 19:43 M

30 Hayley Ballard Omagh 902 19:41 19:43 F

31 Mel McKinney Milford 819 19:50 19:54 M

32 John Bradley KCR 863 19:52 19:54 M

33 Amy McDaid City of Derry Spartans 806 20:00 20:01 F

34 Adrian Moore Melvin WJR 828 20:09 20:11 M

35 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 786 20:11 20:13 M

36 Bobby Collins Run For Enda 870 20:23 20:24 M

37 Paul Gallagher Pro Fitness 871 20:25 20:27 M

38 Gary McCrossan City of Derry Spartans 805 20:31 20:31 M

39 Martin Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 790 20:31 20:32 M

40 Mark McClintock Foyle Valley AC 800 20:34 20:36 M

41 John Wauchope Melvin WJR 936 20:37 20:44 M

42 Shane McGale 811 20:45 20:47 M

43 Martina Quinn Pro Fitness 892 20:52 20:54 F

44 Keith Fletcher Letterkenny 24/7 890 20:54 20:56 M

45 Danny Lynch Melvin WJR 887 20:52 20:57 M

46 John Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 933 20:56 21:00 M

47 Aidan McFadden 24/7 Triathlon 810 21:03 21:08 M

48 Alan Rodgers 906 21:07 21:10 M

49 David Mellon Derry Track Club 826 21:11 21:11 M

50 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 745 21:13 21:14 M

51 Owen J Coyle Rosses AC 751 21:13 21:15 M

52 Dympna Houston Lifford Strabane AC 783 21:16 21:16 F

53 Michael McLaughlin Foyle Valley AC 820 21:19 21:20 M

54 Conor McGlynn Pro Fitness 872 21:20 21:22 M

55 Hugo Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 760 21:20 21:23 M

56 Ed Harte Melvin WJR 780 21:24 21:25 M

57 Dermot McCrossan 804 21:24 21:27 M

58 Ton Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 901 21:37 21:37 M

59 Chris Ashmore Run For Fun 730 21:39 21:42 M

60 Joshua Stuart Lifford Strabane AC 847 21:45 21:48 M

61 Damien McGinley Melvin WJR 814 21:47 21:51 M

62 Orlaith McCrory Lifford Strabane AC 803 21:53 21:53 F

63 Jaime McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 905 21:58 21:59 F

64 Lynne O'Neill Finn Valley AC 835 22:14 22:15 F

65 Eamon Connolly Aghyaran 748 22:16 22:17 M

66 Eugene McCollum Melvin WJR 938 22:16 22:20 M

67 Brian Harvey Finn Valley Fit for Life 868 22:14 22:20 M

68 Gerard McConnell 802 22:20 22:22 M

69 Sean Doherty Melvin WJR 865 22:27 22:32 M

70 Carmel Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 785 22:31 22:34 F

71 Jim McLaughlin Finn Valley Fit for Life 857 22:28 22:34M

72 Harley Patton 836 22:36 22:36M

73 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 894 22:34 22:37F

74 Brian McBride Letterkenny AC 797 22:50 22:50M

75 Demelza Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 740 22:55 22:56F

76 John Friel The Village Road Runners 771 22:53 23:01M

77 John Griffin Finn Valley Fit for Life 778 22:55 23:02M

78 Hughie McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 796 23:03 23:03M

79 Dean O Sullivan 848 22:53 23:04M

80 Anthony McGrenra Rushe Fitness 915 23:00 23:04M

81 Margaret Shiels Letterkenny AC 845 23:06 23:07F

82 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 764 23:08 23:10M

83 Georgina Reid Run For Fun 841 23:11 23:12F

84 Liam Doherty 917 23:10 23:13M

85 Declan Duffy Melvin WJR 767 23:09 23:13M

86 Dean Spencer Run For Fun 846 23:09 23:14M

87 Trish McClintock Foyle Valley AC 801 23:11 23:14F

88 Emily Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 943 23:14 23:15F

89 Dermot Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 944 23:17 23:19M

90 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 860 23:16 23:20F

91 Eamon Coyle Melvin WJR 897 23:22 23:28M

92 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 752 23:23 23:28F

93 Taylor Neilands Lifford Strabane AC 831 23:27 23:35M

94 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 909 23:36 23:38M

95 Dee Griffin Convoy AC 777 23:40 23:46F

96 John Muldoon Everyone's a Winner 829 23:44 23:50M

97 Graham Neilands Lifford Strabane AC 913 23:49 23:55M

98 Jessica Roberts Melvin WJR 842 23:52 23:57F

99 Chris McCay Melvin WJR 883 23:58 24:03M

100 Dominic Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 744 24:02 24:06M

101 Sean Lorinyenko Tir Chonaill AC 949 24:09 24:09M

102 Janeen Leese Taylor Foyle Valley AC 876 24:21 24:24F

103 Rachel Bell Raphoe Road Runners 941 24:24 24:26F

104 Michael Friel 898 24:28 24:34M

105 Paul Charlesworth 904 24:24 24:35M

106 Eugene McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 945 24:35 24:37M

107 Sam Faulkner Run For Fun 877 24:35 24:44M

108 Wendy McDonald 808 24:41 24:47F

109 Caroline Friel The Village Road Runners 770 24:45 24:50F

110 Fred Stewart 940 24:49 24:55M

111 Annmarie Roche 916 24:51 24:56F

112 Mark McGinley Foyle Valley AC 815 24:49 24:59M

113 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun 758 24:56 25:01F

114 Liz Gallagher The Village Road Runners 773 25:02 25:06F

115 Mark Donaghey Melvin WJR 882 25:03 25:07M

116 James Gallagher Men On the Move 772 25:05 25:09M

117 James O'Neill Clann na nGael WJR 834 25:03 25:11M

118 John Ward Tir Chonaill AC 853 25:05 25:13M

119 Sean Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 824 25:11 25:19M

120 Patrick Patton Letterkenny 24/7 879 25:37 25:43M

121 Mary McGranaghan Raphoe Road Runners 816 25:43 25:46F

122 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 738 25:41 25:48M

123 Stephanie Rushe Finn Valley Fit for Life 843 25:40 25:49F

124 Caroline Ward Tir Chonaill AC 851 25:42 25:50 F

125 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 937 25:52 25:56 F

126 Neil Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 823 26:10 26:10 M

127 Keelin Begley Everyone's a Winner 899 26:12 26:15 F

128 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 793 26:09 26:17 M

129 Paul Woods 854 26:09 26:19 M

130 Majella Doherty Melvin WJR 946 26:24 26:32 F

131 Roisin Patton Lifford Glenelly Runners 837 26:44 26:47 F

132 Liam Daly Lifford Strabane AC 934 26:47 26:52 M

133 Cabrini Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 839 26:56 26:56 F

134 Hugh Herrity Run For Fun 782 26:49 26:58 M

135 Liam MacDonald 914 27:06 27:13 M

136 Kate Meehan Foyle Valley AC 821 27:10 27:13 F

137 Marjan Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 900 27:11 27:15 F

138 Breege Collins Inishowen AC 746 27:12 27:17 F

139 Alice McElroy Lifford Strabane AC 862 27:13 27:19 F

140 Holly Barr Lifford Strabane AC 932 27:21 27:28 F

141 Simon Barr Lifford Strabane AC 931 27:22 27:29 M

142 Lauren Moore Melvin WJR 866 27:24 27:31 F

143 Lorraine Moore McLaughlin Melvin WJR 884 27:46 27:52 F

144 John Corcoran The Village Road Runners 910 27:53 28:03 M

145 Brendan McShane 935 28:01 28:09 M

146 Michelle Donaghy 765 28:08 28:12 F

147 Orla Callaghan 742 28:29 28:38 F

148 Jolene Clift 948 28:31 28:41 F

149 Mary O Hagan Melvin WJR 779 28:45 28:52 F

150 Edel Neely Finn Valley Fit for Life 830 28:50 28:59 F

151 Margaret Coyle Run For Fun 750 29:12 29:17 F

152 Louise Callaghan 741 29:31 29:39 F

153 Adam Clarke Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 859 30:01 30:13 M

154 Amanda McBrearty 795 30:31 30:35 F

155 Adam McBrearty Lifford Strabane AC 794 30:32 30:35 M

156 Eimear Gallagher Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 908 30:47 30:59 F

157 Laura Falconer Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 881 30:48 30:59 F

158 John Kerlin Run For Enda 939 31:33 31:35 M

159 Louise Masterson Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 907 31:23 31:35 F

160 Patrick Sweeney Lifford Strabane AC 849 31:41 31:49 M

161 Roisin Masterson Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 878 33:20 33:31 F

162 Laurence Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 763 33:20 33:31 M

163 Lucy Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 840 33:42 33:42 F

164 Maureen McCaffrey 798 33:45 33:56 F

165 Cathy Fleming 769 33:46 33:56 F

166 Eamon Pyne Lifford Strabane AC 947 36:39 36:39 M

167 Ceire Kerlin Couch to 5K Lifford Strabane AC 885 43:18 43:28 F

169 Alice Lynch 792 49:09 49:09 F

Paul Duddy Melvin WJR 766 M