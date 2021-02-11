Aodh Ruadh Bingo goes online from this Friday

Not to be outdone by a pandemic, the Ballyshannon bingo moves run by the Aodh Ruadh GAA club moves to an online format from this Friday. The format is quite simple: Bingo Books can be purchased online through Klubfunder at https://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/Aodh%20Ruadh% 20Ballyshannon

There is an option to buy a single book at €10 or a double at just €15. The books will be emailed out to players, who can then either print out the book, or alternatively can take screenshots and use the photo editor to mark off numbers. Books must be bought before the cut off time of 3pm on Friday.

Bingo will be played using the popular Zoom video app, which players can access on their device, whether it be computer, tablet or smartphone.

An invite to join the Zoom event will be emailed with the bingo book. Players simply join the Zoom meeting prior to the start of the game at 8pm. From there they will be in the care of the bingo team, who will call the numbers in the usual way and players mark off their numbers. You can shout check when you’ve won a house or line, and don’t worry about missing your check as the caller will see from the digital books in play if a prize has been won.

It’s a novel way of bringing the ever popular bingo game into the comfort of your home whilst we live with Covid restrictions. It’s sure to be enjoyable, a chance to win prizes, and see a few new and old faces. It’s a welcome distraction during these times. Full details are on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page, or questions can be emailed to ballyshannonbingo@gmail.com .