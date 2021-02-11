Aodh Ruadh Bingo goes online from this Friday

Contact
Not to be outdone by a pandemic, the Ballyshannon bingo moves run by the Aodh Ruadh GAA club moves to an online format from this Friday. The format is quite simple: Bingo Books can be purchased online through Klubfunder at https://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/Aodh%20Ruadh% 20Ballyshannon
There is an option to buy a single book at €10 or a double at just €15. The books will be emailed out to players, who can then either print out the book, or alternatively can take screenshots and use the photo editor to mark off numbers. Books must be bought before the cut off time of 3pm on Friday.
Bingo will be played using the popular Zoom video app, which players can access on their device, whether it be computer, tablet or smartphone.
An invite to join the Zoom event will be emailed with the bingo book. Players simply join the Zoom meeting prior to the start of the game at 8pm. From there they will be in the care of the bingo team, who will call the numbers in the usual way and players mark off their numbers. You can shout check when you’ve won a house or line, and don’t worry about missing your check as the caller will see from the digital books in play if a prize has been won.
It’s a novel way of bringing the ever popular bingo game into the comfort of your home whilst we live with Covid restrictions. It’s sure to be enjoyable, a chance to win prizes, and see a few new and old faces. It’s a welcome distraction during these times. Full details are on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page, or questions can be emailed to ballyshannonbingo@gmail.com .
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Padraig Carr (right) and Martin McHugh challenge Galway’s Mattie Coleman for possession during the closing stages of the All-Ireland semi-final in 1983
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.