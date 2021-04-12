Contact

Donegal's Laura Feely helps Ireland Women to big win in Six Nations game against Wales

CRUNCH GAME NEXT AGAINST FRANCE IN DUBLIN

Laura Feely

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Laura Feely and Ireland kicked off their Women's Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive seven try, bonus point, victory against Wales in Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.
In the new-look, Six Nations, the win means that Ireland's game against France next weekend is effectively a semi-final. France had already defeated Wales the previous weekend 53-0.
On Saturday Ireland blitzed the opposition in a blistering first half with tries from Eimear Considine (2), Beibhinn Parsons (2), and Sene Naoupu. Dorothy Wall touched down in the second half and Player of the Match Hannah Tyrrell added the final try to go with her 5 conversions for Ireland’s biggest ever winning margin against Wales.
Donegal's Laura Feely was a replacement in the final 10 minutes for Ireland.
Feely and her team-mates are back at Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin next Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm) for a mouth-watering Pool B decider against France.
IRELAND WOMEN: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster); Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock/Connacht); Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby, Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock/Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock/Munster), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt).
Replacements used: Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster) for Delany (54 mins), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster) for Peat, Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster) for Fryday (both 56), Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster) for Considine, Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster) for Dane, Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock/Leinster) for Griffin (all 63), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster) for Moloney, Laura Feely (Blackrock/Connacht) for Djougang (both 70).

