Popular North West 10k goes virtual on June 7th

The North West 10k committee has confirmed that a Charity Virtual event will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, June 7th.
The two benefitting charities will be the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.
North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that the committee is looking forward to the challenge of staging the virtual event for the first time in its 24 year history.
“We’re delighted as a committee to support these two very worthy charities the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation. They had been chosen as the beneficiaries for the 2020 North West 10k that had to be cancelled due to Covid. We’ll all work together now over the next nearly eight weeks to make it a success.
"I would just ask people as they have done over the last 24 years to enter in big numbers and be a part of the North West 10k with us in the new virtual format. We’ll all miss the big crowds running and walking together in Letterkenny but hopefully that will be back for the May Bank Holiday in 2022," he said.
Further information on the Virtual North West 10k including entry details will be announced in due course.
