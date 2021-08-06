FULL RESULTS: Burke smashes Ballyare 10k ladies' course record with super run

In form...Nakita Burke. FILE PICTURE: SPORTSFILE
Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke grabbed the headlines as she set a new course record for the Ballyare 10k.
She clocked a super time of 34:28 to beat the previous record of 35:01 held by Teresa Doherty.
Burke, who has been in superb form this year, picked up a bonus €100 prize for the honour as well as winning the ladies' category.
Mark McPaul was the overall winner with a fine run in 32:52, with Ciaran Doherty second in 33:23 and Charlie O'Donnell third in 33:42.
Pat Hegarty's record of 30:57 remains in tact.
On a warm evening in dry conditions, there were many fine times over the undulating course.
Thanks are extended to all who took part and to all those who assisted in making the event such a success.
FULL RESULTS.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.