Entries open for Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 event next year

The race date for next year’s edition of the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 has been confirmed for Friday, August 5, 2022.
Entries for the event are now open.
In the 555km event, the categories are: iIndividual, two person, four person, and six person.
The 333km event has two categories, individual, and two person.
Cyclists with a 2021 Cycling Ireland race licence who wish to register for the race before the end of 2021 will be required to take out a one-day license (ODL). If you wish to renew your Cycling Ireland licence in 2022, you will then receive a discount code for the value of the ODL which you can redeem against your 2022 licence fee.
See the Donegal Donegal Ultra 555 facebook page for more details about the event.
