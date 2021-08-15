FULL RESULTS - Danny McDaid 15K: Where did you finish

On the podium at the Danny McDaid 15k
Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC put in a strong performance to win the annual Danny McDaid 15k this morning.
He clocked a fine time of 50:32 in the Station House Hotel sponsored run around an undulating route that started and finished in Letterkenny with a loop out to New Mills and Rashedoge.
Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic AC - who has had a number of podium finishes in Donegal this month - was second in 51:35 while Milford AC's Marty Lynch was third in 52:32.
Gormley, Eimear Gormley of Letterkenny AC was first female in 1:01:53.
FULL RESULTS
Danny Mc Daid 15k 2021
Station House Hotel
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime
1. 302 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M MO Letterkenny ac 50:32
2. 308 Scully, Gary M M40 Nenagh olympic ac 51:36
3. 309 Lynch, Marty M MO Milford ac 52:32
4. 307 Farren, Dónal M MO Letterkenny ac 52:40
5. 315 Speer, Adam M MO 52:42
6. 314 Simpson, Craig M MO Foyle valley ac 53:29
7. 310 Tuohey, Pete M MO Derry track club 53:34
8. 317 Callaghan, Aidan M MO 247 triathlon club 54:01
9. 305 Pritchard, Ryan M M40 Rp running 54:11
10. 311 Crawford, Gavin M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 54:12
11. 312 Murphy, Sean M M40 Trim ac 54:12
12. 313 Brown, Aidan M M40 Newcastle & district ac 54:26
13. 319 Porter, David M M40 Inishown ac 54:44
14. 318 Diver, Noel M MO Rosse ac 54:54
15. 327 Mc Ggee, Kevin M M40 Letterkenny ac 55:00
16. 322 Mc nulty, Shane M M40 Finn valley 55:31
17. 400 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses ac 55:57
18. 320 Curran, Kevin M MO Sportsworld ac 56:21
19. 321 Mc lucas, Martin M M50 Inishowen ac 56:25
20. 326 Logue, Kevin M MO Milford ac 56:44
21. 324 Gibbons, Joe M MO Milford 57:13
22. 323 Price, Darren M M40 Letterkenny ac 57:14
23. 328 Bradley, Liam M M50 Inishowen 57:36
24. 338 Whoriskey, John M M40 Milford a c 57:46
25. 334 Coyle, Barry M M40 Milford 58:14
26. 325 O donnell, Peter M MO Milford ac 58:21
27. 333 Wasson, Trevor M M50 59:28
28. 350 Corbett, Dale M MO Letterkenny ac 59:35
29. 329 Russell, Liam M MO 59:43
30. 330 O’ Connell, Keith M MO Rosses ac 1:01:28
31. 336 Harkin, Michael M M40 Letterkenny ac 1:01:42
32. 335 Gormley, Eimear F FO Lac 1:01:53
33. 391 Doherty, Karol M M40 None 1:02:00
34. 337 Mc Monagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny a.c 1:02:27
35. 332 Mc Granaghan, Monica F F40 Letterkenny 1:02:32
36. 339 Boner, Denis M M50 Rosses ac 1:03:39
37. 341 Mc laughlin, Danny M M40 Milford ac 1:03:46
38. 340 Donnelly, Barry M M40 Inishowen ac 1:04:17
39. 351 Devine, Gary M M40 Clann na ngael wjr 1:04:48
40. 345 Mc Fadden, Mark M M40 Letterkenny ac 1:05:46
41. 342 Mc glynn, Aidan M M40 Letterkenny ac 1:05:48
42. 371 Mc bride, Peter M M50 Milford ac 1:06:11
43. 331 Wilson, John M M40 Letterkenny athletic club 1:07:22
44. 347 O' Mahoney, Stephen M M50 Marathon club ireland 1:07:43
45. 354 O' Donnell, Martin M M50 None 1:07:47
46. 360 Travers, Stephen M M50 Tirchonaill ac 1:08:40
47. 348 Enright, Naoise M M40 Lac 1:08:44
48. 355 Cunningham, Ciara F FO Killybegs ac 1:08:49
49. 357 Duffy, Michael M M40 1:09:20
50. 356 Gibbons, Kathryn F FO Crusaders ac 1:09:24
51. 364 Mc hugh, Rhona F F40 1:09:25
52. 346 O' donnell, Chris M M40 1:09:31
53. 353 Mc Gettigan, Noreen F F40 Letterkenny 1:09:38
54. 344 Collins, Michael M M50 Inishowen 1:09:59
55. 379 Sibanda, Sinqumo M M40 1:10:29
56. 369 Hegarty, Paul M M40 Corofin ac 1:10:50
57. 393 Kelly, Liam M M50 1:13:22
58. 361 Price, Gareth M M40 Lac 1:13:25
59. 343 Rodgers, Martin M MO 1:14:08
60. 390 Irwin, Frank M M50 1:14:18
61. 352 Keating, Aine F FO 247 triathlon club 1:14:22
62. 358 Shiels, Margaret F F50 Lac 1:14:24
63. 373 Megannety, Eoghan M M40 Run 4 fun 1:14:43
64. 383 North, Nicolas M M60 1:14:49
65. 387 Cannon, Daniel M MO 1:15:27
66. 362 Whelan, Darren M MO Tir chonaill 1:16:45
67. 365 Downey, Damian M M50 Inishowen ac 1:16:51
68. 366 Clerkin, Ciaran M M60 Monaghan joggernutts 1:17:39
69. 380 Mc candless, John M M50 Inishowen ac 1:17:49
70. 372 Mc Bride, John paul M M40 1:17:53
71. 374 Russell, Eunan M MO 247 triathlon club 1:17:57
72. 359 Doherty, Rosaleen F F40 Letterkenny ac 1:17:59
73. 385 Russell, Michael M M50 247 triathlon club 1:18:25
74. 349 Cannon, Seamus M M60 1:20:01
75. 382 Cox, Barrie M MO 1:20:47
76. 377 Doherty, David M MO 1:21:12
77. 376 Collins, Breege F F50 Inishowen 1:21:40
78. 384 O' Donaile, Sean M M50 3d tri 1:22:14
79. 368 Bradley, John M M40 1:22:42
80. 378 Kelly, Aisling F F40 1:24:59
81. 389 Pierce, Eric M M60 Unattached 1:30:04
82. 392 Downey, Marie F F40 Inishowen ac 1:42:20
