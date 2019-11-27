Donegal Teens Represent Ireland at the YouthStart European Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Three Donegal teens from Deele College in Raphoe represented Ireland this weekend at the YouthStart European Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in Barcelona.

Flying the flag for Ireland were Stephanie Harper, Ellie Barron and Saffron Porter. Their business, Cleanguard, which won Best Idea at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in May, was borne from a deep-driven passion for GAA.

The Cleanguard is a container specifically designed to clean gum shields and retainers.

The overall winner of the 2019 YouthStart European Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award was Conor Stinchon from Co. Sligo. Conor’s business, Gaelic Superstore, offers personalised GAA gloves which can be customised for club, school and county teams. Conor’s passion for GAA was also at the very core of his business, and his vision is to be the number one glove company in Ireland with a proven track record of quality at the highest level, and customer satisfaction which is unrivalled.

In addition to a cash prize of €1,000, Conor won an all expenses paid trip to Vienna to attend the prestigious Global Peter Drucker Forum 2020, a conference dedicated to the creation of social value and economic value in business organisations including developing managers, corporate models, the potential within organisations, business management and contribution to society.

The four Irish entrants are all participants in the Foróige NFTE programme, which is a youth entrepreneurship programme that enables young people to become college, career and life ready.

Séan Campbell, CEO Foróige said “We are so proud of the success of Ireland’s young entrepreneurs in Barcelona. They thrived on the European stage and I have no doubt that this experience will stand to them as they move forward with their business and in their future lives. Creating a culture of entrepreneurship among young people is so important and participation in a programme like NFTE puts the career path of ‘entrepreneur’ firmly in the sights of young participants giving them an ‘I can and I will’ attitude that is quite remarkable.”

This year’s trip to Barcelona was sponsored by ActionCOACH Ireland, who also supported the young entrepreneurs through a series of business coaching workshops to help them prepare for the competition.

Paul Fagan, CEO of ActionCOACH; “The ActionCOACH mission is to change the world through helping businesses grow and create jobs in their local communities and we are proud to support the next generation of young Irish entrepreneurs. Seeing the determination and creativity of our Irish young people compete at the highest level in Europe is an honour and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the front work of Foróige. Our core philosophy is to help business owners and we wanted to help Conor, Ellie, Stephanie, and Saffron compete in Barcelona by sharing our experience, knowledge and ActionCOACH systems to grow and develop their ideas into sustainable businesses.”