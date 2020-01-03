Over 80,000 tune into TG4 on Christmas night to view the Donegal singing duo Daniel and Margo O'Donnell

Contact
Opry le Daniel proved an exceptional hit for TG4 during the Christmas period with 83,000 tuning into the show on Christmas night.
Singer Daniel O'Donnell took to the stage with his well-known sister, singer Margo O'Donnell, whom in 2019 celebrated 55 years in show business.
The Donegal duo certainly didn't disappoint with fond memories recalled, great stories told and plenty of toe-tapping tunes to keep the nation in high spirits on Christmas night.
The latest figures from TG4 show that the viewership for the channel increased by 13% in comparison to the festive season in 2018.
The second most watched show during the Christmas period was 'Rugbaí Beo' on December 28 when 81,000 switched to the Irish language station.
Into the West proved a huge hit as well for the station with 79,000 chosing to watch the film on Christmas day. The iconic film Dirty Dancing also attracted huge viewership.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
GOLDEN AGE: The Orchard Bar pool team from the Late 70’s with a selection of their winnings from that year. The late Paddy Lafferty is pictured front row, left.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.