Donegal game against Monaghan will go ahead on Sunday

Donegal will play Monaghan in their Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen this Sunday at 2.00 pm.
The decision was made following a meeting of the Ulster CCC this afternoon.
Donegal will be severely weakened as numerous players are involved in Sigerson Cup duties.
The other semi-final will see Tyrone against Down at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh at the same time.
