Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager Chloe Clarke

Contact
Chloe Clarke,15, missing from D 15
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Chloe Clarke, 15, who was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on January 8, 2020.
She is described as having brown hair and of slim build. When last seen Chloe was wearing a red jacket. Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin 8 area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Students who intend studying in the UK, with a view to later working in the ROI should ensure the degree you are thinking about will be recognised to work for the relevant governing body in the ROI
Hazel Russell of Letterkenny Rotary Club helping out with some of the bikes which were transported to Loughlan House in Co. Cavan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.