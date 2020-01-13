Donegal man bidding to become President of the Ladies' Gaelic Football Association

Contact
Michael Naughton is seeking to lead the Ladies GFA
Former Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Michael Naughton has put his name forward to be the next President of Ladies' Gaelic Football Association.
The position will be filled at congress in Loughrea, Co. Galway, in March.
The ULGFA is fully supportive of Michael's plan to lead the organisation for the next three years. Naughton has previously managed the Donegal ladies side - and guided them to All-Ireland Intermediate Championship success, and has been keenly involved in Ladies Gaelic Football. He is also a public representative, representing the Donegal Electoral Area on Donegal Co. Council.
Meanwhile, last year's Ulster Executive committee of the LFGA has been returned bar Vice President Hugh Devenney who withdrew. Hugh is replaced by Michael Naughton. Eileen Jones will be Ulster President again.
