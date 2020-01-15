Contact

Warning to Donegal drivers over Farm protest in Dublin

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

A large scale protest by members of the farming sector is expected to take place in Dublin City today, with around 400 tractors expected to converge on the city centre from all around Ireland from early afternoon.

This will impact on traffic from 10am when road closures will come into effect on -
• Kildare Street
• Molesworth Street
• St Stephens Green South
• Merrion Square West/South/East
• Merrion Street Upper
In addition the following arrangements will apply -
• East bound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street
• St Stephens Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2pm

Traffic delays are expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin City Centre (N2,N3,N4,N7 N81) from 12 noon when tractors start arriving.

Bus corridors will not be impacted and Gardaí are advising commuters to avail of public transport where possible.

Gardaí are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on the @gardatraffic Twitter account. 

