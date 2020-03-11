Contact

‘Important to widely advertise Foyle Ferry sailings’ – Cllr Martin Farren

Donegal County Council subvention preventing ‘disastrous uncertainty’

the-return-of-the-foyle-ferry-service-has-been-welcomed-after-the-replacement-of-a-10-inch-pipe-was-blamed-for-delays

Foyle Ferry sailings begin on April 10, 2020

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

A warm welcome has been given to Donegal County Council’s confirmation the Lough Foyle Ferry will resume its Greencastle to Magilligan sailings before Easter.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Martin Farren (Labour) said the first Foyle Ferry sailing this year will be on April 9 (Holy Thursday).

Cllr Farren added: “The Foyle Ferry will said from April 9 until Sunday, April 19. It will then sail from the May Bank Holiday (May 4) until Friday, April 8.

“Sailings will then begin in earnest on June 1 until mid-September (108 days) an maybe longer if the weather is good.

“I think it is important the Lough Foyle Ferry operators, Frazer Foyle Holdings, begin advertising its 2020 sailings as soon as possible, as widely as possible, on social media and elsewhere.

“It is vitally important to Inishowen, in terms of the Wild Atlantic Way and our burgeoning tourist industry, that the public is aware when sailings will resume,” said Cllr Farren.

In the past, before Donegal County Council agreed a subvention for the Foyle Ferry, Cllr Farren said “uncertainty had had a disastrous effect on tourism in Inishowen.”

Cllr Farren added: “I must, therefore, thank Donegal County Council for recognising the importance of the Foyle Ferry and agreeing the subvention for its operation.

“What we need now is the 2020 timetable to be widely publicised, which will allow travellers to plan ahead.”

