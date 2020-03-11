Bun Cranncha reaches Scór Sinsir 2020 Ulster final

It was a case of ‘comhghairdeas libh’ to CLG Bun Cranncha who have won through to the Ulster final of Scór Sinsir 2020 with their evocative drama, ‘Sean Carraigeacha na hÉireann.’

The Ulster final takes place on March 21 in Silverbridge and all fingers will be crossed the group can reach the prestigious All Ireland finals, in Killarney’s INEC on Saturday, April 25.

Unfortunately, there was no joy on Saturday night for talented singer Niamh Douglas (CLG Malainn) in Amhránaiocht Aonair or county Ceol Uirlise champions: Evelyn McGonigle, Fiona McFeely, Shaun McDaid, Patsy Toland and Kieran Kelly (CLG Iorras.)

Speaking to Inish Times, a clearly delighted Patricia Doherty (Tinney), who wrote and directed the CLG Bun Cranncha Léiriú piece said everyone was “thrilled” to have reached the Ulster final.

Patricia added: “Well, we are all delighted, and we will keep up our practice and will beef up our script for Ulster.

“‘Sean Carraigeacha na hÉireann’ is a solid show, as solid as the rocks we speak about,” said Patricia with a smile.

Praising her young performers: Ryan Bonner, Dylan Cuff, Lisa Gallagher, Aoife Lennon and Lauren Mulholland, Patricia said they were “absolutely brilliant.”

She added: “Our drama is bilingual, Irish and English. It’s about the old rocks of Ireland. One of the actors is studying Law with Patrick McMyler, so we did the Stone of the Brehon Law because everything in Ireland was in stone.

“We have the milestone, which has relevance for all of us throughout our lives and even biblically, everything was written in stone. Our first magic was rubbing two stones together to create fire, with the Tuath Dé Danann coming to Ireland.

“Stone is steeped in culture if you took the time to explore. And we have beautiful quotes like, ‘The cold, grey stones of Ireland.’ The drama contains lovely pieces that I think are beautiful, lovely pieces. We did the milestone, we talked about the bard. How he came from town to town, sat on a stone and how he would be recognised by the High King of the area.

“On the Fair Day, people in Ireland traditionally took their rest on the stone. Our ancestors were wise and clever because we were the Island of Saints and Scholars. Everything we did was done to perfection. The Brehon Laws still hold to this day. People were respected. If you had garb you had traded in because you did not have the money, the jewellery, the old Celtic jewellery, and everything you would have handed in, would have been given back to you for the Fair Day so that you would not lose face. I thought that was beautiful, so we have that included in our drama,” said Patricia.