Three lads take on epic Everest type climb to raise money for Donegal's wee baby Livie

A fortnight ago, three young men from south Donegal took on the mammoth task of climbing the equivalent of Everest at Carnaween mountain to raise funds for baby Livie Mulhern who needs urgent medical treatment in the US.

Little Livie has been diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1. The family's best hope of a better life for Livie is a once-off gene therapy called Zolgensma, which is currently only available in USA. It costs approximately US$2,100,000.

In the recent fundraising event, the three lads, Aaron Kyles, Kevin McBrearty and James McGroary had to climb Carnaween mountin 20 times within a period of 48 hours - to equal the height of Everest.

Their original fundraising target was €10,000 but not only did they do it - they exceeded their target by taking in almost €31K for wee baby Livie.

The lads presented their cheque to Donegal Town's Martin and Breege Mulhern, Livie's grandparents on the Diamond in Donegal recently.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, please click here for their gofundme page.