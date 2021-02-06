Nominations are open - what is your favourite building in Donegal?

We are looking for your nominations for your favourite building, your most memorable, inspiring structure in county Donegal - it could be right on your doorstep - and we want to know about it!

Nominate your favourite building and it will be in with a chance of being on the shortlist for Donegal’s favourite building. Whether you are far from home or living on the same street, nominate a building that is a special place. The place that brings back memories, makes you feel safe, inspires you.

Our castles, centuries old. Our modern, slick buildings - the cutting edge of modern architecture seen in glass, steel and renewable materials - all are structures worth highlighting and celebrating.

We live in a wonderful county steeped in rich history and built heritage but your entry need not be historic. It could be a sports stand that you simply love going to. Or your favourite pub – closed, but where you hope to return someday soon.

The Donegal Live website, along with local newspapers, the Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post and Inish Times, is now looking for nominations from our readers for their favourite building in the county.

All you have to do is email news@donegallive.ie, contact us on Twitter @DonegalLiveNews or on our Facebook page with the name of the building you wish to nominate.

We will then put all the nominations online, and begin the process where readers can vote to create a shortlist for our expert panel to consider, and put forward as Donegal's favourite building.

Get nominating now!