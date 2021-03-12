Minister McConalogue welcomes Letterkenny Regeneration Project funding announcement

Donegal County Council has been successful in its Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) bid.

The Council will receive €18.1m for its Letterkenny Regeneration Project, a catalyst for the revitalising of the North-West.

Welcoming this morning's URDF announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: "I am delighted to welcome the announcement of funding today and to have helped to work on its delivery.

"The funding and the project will transform Letterkenny’s historic town centre and will have a long-lasting impact on the town. This transformation will help businesses and tourism and will develop Letterkenny into an even better place to live, work and study.”

The URDF part-funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest. The total value of the project is €18.1 million, with €13.6 million funded by the government and €4.5 million funded by Donegal County Council.

The Letterkenny Regeneration Project is divided into five sub-projects:

The Cathedral Quarter which will include a new Market Square public space, a more accessible Church Lane, a 1,500 square metre creative design hub and a new tourist centre from a repurposed vacant building.

Lower main street renewal which will include a land assembly and acquisition package.

Revival at the courthouse which will include a brand-new enterprise and tourist attraction.

Development of Letterkenny as a regional transport hub in the North West.

LK Green Connect which will focus on connecting spaces in the town in an environmentally friendly way.



Minister McConalogue added: “I thank my Cabinet colleague Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, whose department granted the funding; the Donegal County Council team, including Sinead McCauley, Liam Ward and Paul Kelly, for their vision and hard work in developing the project, together with local councillors; and my Donegal Government colleagues, Senator Niall Blaney and Joe McHugh TD, for their commitment to this project, all whose work on this project will be welcomed by the businesses and people of Letterkenny.”



