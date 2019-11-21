Greencastle water upgrade complete

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, has completed a vital upgrade to the Greencastle public water supply which will ensure customers will receive a better quality and more reliable supply of drinking water.

An investment of almost €6 million was made by Irish Water to bring a better quality of water from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam to the people of Greencastle.

The Greencastle supply is currently on the Environmental Protection Agency’s remedial action list (RAL) for elevated levels of trihalomethanes (THMs).

The Greencastle water treatment plant will be decomissioned and water from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam will be treated at the Illies Water Treatment Plant before being delivered into the network supplying Greencastle and east Inishowen.

Diane Carroll, Irish Water explained further the scope of the project: “The upgraded water supply scheme will safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses currently served by the existing Greencastle Water Treatment Plant. The supply from this plant will be replaced by the supply from the east Inishowen Regional Water Supply Scheme (RWSS). This has been enabled by an extension of the Pollan RWSS to east Inishowen, allowing the east Inishowen RWSS to now supply Greencastle.

“The scope of works completed included the laying of over 10km of new water main, the construction of a new reservoir and associated booster station. This transfer of supply from the Greencastle Water Treatment plant to the Illies Water Treatment Plant will provide a more robust treatment system.”

Irish Water would like to thank customers for their cooperation and patience while these essential works were being completed. Customer’s with queries can call the Irish Water customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.