Excitement building ahead of big Christmas lights switch on

Santa Claus is coming to town for Buncrana's big Christmas lights switch on and everyone is invited.

According to the Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, the dazzling event takes place tonight at 7.00pm.

Cllr Crossan said: “Buncrana's big Christmas lights switch on will take place in the Market Square, where we will be joined by Santa Claus, all the way from the North Pole and this year's Christmas lights switch on will spread the good cheer around Buncrana.

“The committee has gone all out this year to make Buncrana more spectacular, with more lights than ever before.

“We think it is so important to welcome our families and friends to Buncrana for Christmas.

Than

“We want to thank our business people, our community, our volunteers, Gardaí, Fire service, Red Cross and all who donated so generously.

“Without their support, 'The Big Switch On' would not happen. Thank you all.

“Santa also has Christmas hats and sweets for the all of the children, so wrap up well and we will see you there at Market Square at 7.00pm sharp.”

People can follow the trail of over 40 beautiful Christmas Trees created and decorated by local schools, youth groups, artists, businesses, community groups and churches celebrating our wonderful community at Christmastime & re-telling the nativity story.

Watch out for trees created with unusual materials and some wonderful imaginative ideas. This fun and uplifting community event, now in its third year, provides a wonderful outing for all the family with special events and activities throughout the weekend including.

Opening Times: 10am until 7pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (NB Please respect the mass and service times in the churches)

FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER

10.45am FESTIVAL LAUNCH at St. Mary's Oratory

4 - 6pm Gingerbread decorating and Christmas crafts at The Exchange

7pm CLASSIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT - a feast of musical theatre favourites and Christmas classics with Susie Garvey-Williams (Classic Susie) performing LIVE at The Exchange. Tickets €5 with all proceeds to the Community Christmas Dinner.

SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER

10am - 3pm CRAFT FAIR and Organic Produce at The Exchange

Plus Gingerbread decorating, Christmas crafts & refreshments at The Exchange throughout the day.

Sunday 1 DECEMBER

Throughout the day: Gingerbread decorating and Christmas crafts at The Exchange

7pm COMMUNITY CAROL SERVICE at Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana