Spooky going-ons in Carndonagh as 'The Addams Family' set to hit the stage

After ten incredible weeks, rehearsals for Carndonagh Community School's production of 'The Addams Family' are drawing to a close.

All cast members have been learning about how the Addams Family have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years.

And Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way.

Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday is now an eighteen-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own.

She has fallen in love with Lukas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family. She has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner.

In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams Family must face up to the one thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change.

You can see the show for yourself on December 4, 5 or 6.

Tickets are on sale in Doherty’s Newsagents, Carndonagh (Fintan's). They are priced at €10 for adults and €8 for children, and the show starts at 7.30pm each night. Enjoy!