Burt's Grianan ICA in Donegal inviting senior citizens to Christmas party

The Grianan guild of the ICA (Irish Countrywomen's Association), which is based in the South Inishowen village of Burt is hosting a Christmas Party.
The event is taking place in St Mary’s Hall in Burt, on Friday, December 6, at 8.00pm and local senior citizens, and not so senior citizens are invited.
Everyone is very welcome, and entertainment will be provided by local Country star, Keelan Arbuckle. Anyone who is interested in attending can contact: Ellen Quinn on 07491 56023.
