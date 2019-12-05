Donegal's Buncrana Flood Group 'delighted' at €3.3 million funding

The chairperson of Buncrana Flood Group has thanked “everyone who assisted” the group's campaign to secure funding for the Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme.



Speaking to Donegal Live, a clearly delighted Paul Dunlop said he hoped everyone in Inishowen would now “get behind” the scheme.



The announcement the Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme was to receive €3.3 million was made on Friday past by Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief.



Paul Dunlop said: “The Buncrana Flood Group has been campaigning for a flood relief scheme for the town, ever since the devastating floods of August 2017.



“In May 2018, OPW announced 118 Flood Relief Schemes across the State and Buncrana was on the list. Since then, the goal of Buncrana Flood Group was to progress the Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme to the next level.



“We worked with Donegal County Council's senior management and all of the political representatives in Inishowen and wider Donegal. We had unanimous, cross-party support.



“The ring-fencing of €3.3 million for the Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme, means that families across the town will be protected from future flooding, especially people living near the Mill River and the Crana River and coastal communities in Ludden,” said Paul Dunlop.



Paul cautioned that flood relief schemes “take time to process.” He added: “Over the next few years, the Buncrana Flood Group looks forward to positive community engagement, in order to get the Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme delivered.

“I would like to reiterate the group's thanks to all of the political representatives in Donegal; senior management in Donegal County Council; the Irish National Flood Forum; the local media; and everyone who assisted our campaign, which has resulted in the funding being delivered.



“We now hope that everyone in Inishowen will get behind the scheme to ensure it is delivered so that all our families are protected from future flooding,” said Paul Dunlop.