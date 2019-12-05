‘Medical waste waiver scheme urgently needed’ - Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty

Frustration has been expressed regarding the “Failure” of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to introduce a “waste waiver scheme” for people with “sensitive medical conditions.”

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said the issue was a delicate on and required a “prompt” decision.

Cllr Doherty said: “I am urging the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to introduce a suitable waiver scheme now, to assist families and individuals with sensitive long term medical conditions, who utilise local refuse provider services.

“So far, it has taken the Department two and a half years and ongoing to examine options to address this sensitive issue, which surely merits an immediate, a prompt decision.”

Cllr Doherty had previously raised the need for a “waiver scheme” at

Donegal County Council meetings.

He said: “I requested Donegal County Council to lobby Government for refuse providers and their clients to have a waiver in refuse fees for families and people with disabilities and significant medical conditions."

“At last Monday’s Council meeting, I received the following response: ‘Officials from Donegal County Council have liaised with the National Waste Collection Permit Office and others in recent months on foot of similar requests received directly from Elected Members. At that time, they were advised of the following with respect to this issue. Since mid-2017, refuse collectors have been able to operate a range of charging options, which encourage householders to reduce and separate their waste, and provides flexibility to waste collectors to develop various service-price offerings that suit different household circumstances. Mandatory per kilogramme "pay by weight"; charging was not introduced.

‘A Price Monitoring Group (PMG) was established by the Department of Communications Climate Action and Environment in mid-2017 to monitor the on-going cost of residential waste collection to homeowners across Ireland as the ‘flat-rate structure’ was being phased out.

‘While fluctuations in prices and service offerings have been observed, the overall trend has been relative price stability. The Department has engaged with relevant stakeholders, including representative organisations and public bodies, in an effort to see how best to provide a financial support or waiver to persons with long-term medical conditions that require the disposal of waste and associated medical attire related to their medical condition.

‘While there are complex issues at play in this area, which are understandable given the sensitive nature of the medical data in

question, the Department is continuing to examine options to address this issue.’”

Cllr Doherty said: I am frustrated by the fact that, so far, it has taken the Department two and a half years and ongoing to examine options to address this sensitive issue, which surely merits an immediate, a prompt decision.”