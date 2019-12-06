Huge success for Moville Community College's Global Citizenship Week

Moville Community College is delighted to have Global Citizenship Education deeply embedded all aspects of school life.

This is supported by Worldwise Global Schools programme and also being part of the EU

The “Get Up & Goals” programme offers support to the school on a variety of levels.

Moville Community College's Colleen Cooney said: “We are honoured that the Irish Aid team accepted our invitation to travel to Moville to offer workshops in a rural setting as a pilot project.

“Usually Irish Aid offer these educational workshops from their head office in Dublin. However, it was fantastic that the team of Ana Barbu, Michael Chanda and Niamh Blake travelled to Inishowen and delivered informative and fun workshops to primary and secondary students as well as a teacher session.

“The workshop was divided into three main parts: information and discussion session, a game which focussed on the Sustainable Development goals and a cultural session which highlighted music and dress.

“It was a huge success and we hope to see them back in Donegal again soon. Thanks also to William Mc Corkell for being so accommodating in Glencrow hall. It was the perfect venue for the event.”

She added: “ Special thanks also to Jo Fowler from the Farm shop in Moville who visited Moville Community College to meet the primary students from St. Francis’ NS, Clonmany who travelled over She gave an inspiring talk about Palm Oil and the consequences of using products containing Palm Oil.

“The students learned about the importance of looking for the Sustainable Palm Oil symbols. These students are planning to do further research on this topic in partnership with Moville’s TY students.

“The Clonmany students finished their visit to Moville CC with a tour of the school and looking at ways that MCC try to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible.

“It was a busy and exciting few days. Thanks again to Ana, Michael and Niamh from the Irish Aid team, to Jo Fowler from the Farm shop and for all the students and teachers who made this such a great inspiring experience!”